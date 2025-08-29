Alaska Airlines kicks off college football season with the return of FOX BIG NOON SATURDAY inflight streaming 

We’re no strangers to supporting the communities we serve and the schools and sports teams important to them. And as the only airline based on the West Coast, we’re proud to be the official airline partner of the Washington Huskies, the San Diego State University Aztecs, the Oregon Ducks and the Washington State University Cougars.

After joining the Ducks as their Official Airline of the College Football Playoffs in the 2024/25 season, we are thrilled to be joining for their full season in 2025/26. Look for Alaska Airlines on the sidelines this year!

2025 also marks the tenth anniversary of the Huskies playing at Alaska Airlines Field, and our guests can continue to enjoy our special collegiate liveries honoring the Huskies and the Cougars.

At Snapdragon Stadium, Atmos™ Rewards members can enjoy expedited entry through a dedicated lane at our Alaska Airlines Gate, and fans attending SDSU games will have a chance to win stadium seat upgrades and other exciting rewards.