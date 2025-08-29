Alaska Airlines kicks off college football season with the return of FOX BIG NOON SATURDAY inflight streaming
Summary
FOX Sports’ BIG NOON SATURDAY is back starting on Aug. 30. Guests flying with us on Saturdays this fall can once again stream college football games on our mainline aircraft with satellite Wi-Fi — at no additional cost.
With the onset of the Big Ten season, Alaska celebrates its role as the official airline of four West Coast teams: the Washington Huskies, the San Diego State University Aztecs, the Oregon Ducks and the Washington State University Cougars.
College football is back, and Alaska Airlines wants to help you watch the biggest games this season, whether you’re at the stadium or in the sky.
Last year, we teamed up with FOX Sports to provide free, inflight sports streaming for the first time. Starting this Saturday, we’re excited to share that this partnership is returning for a second year: guests flying with Alaska Airlines on Saturday afternoons between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET will once again be able to livestream FOX Sports’ highly acclaimed BIG NOON SATURDAY lineup of premier college football games, including the second hour of its BIG NOON KICKOFF pregame show.
The streaming offering will be available on our mainline aircraft with satellite Wi-Fi; as with our other entertainment offerings, these streams will be available at no additional cost and will not require guests to purchase Wi-Fi.
And new this year, The Big Ten Football Championship game on Dec. 6 will be available on Alaska Airlines flights.
Last year, our partnership with FOX Sports provided us with a new way to offer more value to our guests. We’re excited to bring inflight college sports streaming back for a second year, allowing our guests to follow their favorite teams from the air.”
Our West Coast Pride
We’re no strangers to supporting the communities we serve and the schools and sports teams important to them. And as the only airline based on the West Coast, we’re proud to be the official airline partner of the Washington Huskies, the San Diego State University Aztecs, the Oregon Ducks and the Washington State University Cougars.
After joining the Ducks as their Official Airline of the College Football Playoffs in the 2024/25 season, we are thrilled to be joining for their full season in 2025/26. Look for Alaska Airlines on the sidelines this year!
2025 also marks the tenth anniversary of the Huskies playing at Alaska Airlines Field, and our guests can continue to enjoy our special collegiate liveries honoring the Huskies and the Cougars.
At Snapdragon Stadium, Atmos™ Rewards members can enjoy expedited entry through a dedicated lane at our Alaska Airlines Gate, and fans attending SDSU games will have a chance to win stadium seat upgrades and other exciting rewards.
For fans wanting to support their teams in-person, check out alaskaair.com for flight availability.
We’ve got you covered with service to many airports near Big Ten schools, including Chicago, Indianapolis, Washington DC, Detroit and Columbus.
If there’s a Big Ten city we don’t serve, such as Iowa City, you can always book flights on our oneworld partner American Airlines on alaskaair.com.
