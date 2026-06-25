Alaska Airlines draws thousands to annual Aviation Day events, including Hawaiian Airlines’ first

In a first for the combined company, Hawaiian hosted its inaugural Aviation Day this year. Over 110 employees, including 70 Team Kōkua volunteers and 40 instructors, welcomed more than 300 local youth, along with their parents or chaperones, from public and private schools across the state to its Honolulu offices and maintenance and cargo facilities.

Attendees got an inside look at the carrier’s corporate roles, such as network planning, revenue management and airline catering and explored pilot preparation using advanced training and simulator technology, safety practices across maintenance and engineering, and flight attendant training that delivers a safe, exceptional onboard experience. They also learned about the vital role airport operations play in keeping Hawaiian’s network running smoothly and how Hawaiian Air Cargo transports critical freight to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands.

Throughout the day, youth engaged directly with employees as well as a dozen partners specializing in various aviation-related fields. At its core, the experience was designed to help every attendee see themselves and their future in aviation at Hawaiʻi’s carrier.