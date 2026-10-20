Alaska Airlines’ statement on the FAA’s certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 10

Alaska Airlines welcomes the Federal Aviation Administration’s certification of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft. This pivotal milestone opens new possibilities for Alaska’s guests.

“The MAX 10 is an important part of Alaska’s long-term fleet strategy and our future,” said Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci. “These modern, fuel-efficient airplanes will help us connect more people to more of the world, and on at least 25 of them, our new Aurora lie-flat suites will raise the bar for comfort on transcontinental flights. Certification of the MAX 10 has been a rigorous, deliberate process, and we respect the work the FAA and Boeing have put into it. We appreciate the thoroughness of the agency’s review, and we’re grateful to Boeing for its effort in bringing this vision to life.”

The MAX 10’s additional capacity and improved per-seat economics can serve high-demand routes more efficiently while managing fuel use and emissions.

In January, Alaska announced its largest order in company history for 105 additional MAX 10s. Alaska has firm orders for 168 aircraft across the MAX family, with most of those orders for the MAX 10. Alaska’s transcontinental MAX 10 will have 12 new Aurora Suites on at least 25 aircraft – the first time in the carrier’s history that lie-flat seating will be available on its 737 fleet.

Alaska currently expects delivery of its first MAX 10 in the second quarter of 2027.