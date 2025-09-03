Satisfy your Neighbor Island cravings with a Huaka‘i by Hawaiian day trip

If you visit West Maui, stop at the newly opened Kalei’s in Lahaina Cannery Mall. Their classic local fare has made them a popular spot around the island with Maui locals for years, from breakfast to dessert. You may even want to take their chocolate-filled croissants with you on the road. This has also become a place to get omiyage, like their welina (welcome) bags and hats, and jars of Jeff’s Jams & Jellies, which are made on Maui with local tropical fruits. If you’re lucky, they may have some containers of Kalei’s bagel chips.

You can then check out Maui Kuiʻa Estate Chocolate to try a chocolate tasting flight or shop their locally made confections. If you book ahead of time, you can even get a factory tour.

Get a quick bite at Lahaina mainstay Sal e Pepe. The restaurant is extremely busy, even on weeknights, so I recommend getting in right at 5 p.m. when they open. You can watch their staff in the pasta lab if you get a seat on the second floor. Get a pizza and their gnocchi, if you have room.

Another option for a last local meal is at Tiffany’s in Wailuku. This is a former dive bar, also owned by Simeon, and although it still has that nostalgic charm, he added some of his own touches to the menu to expand the available flavors. Free parking is in the adjacent lot (where you can often hear the kitchen staff singing) or across the street.

On your way to the airport, grab a dozen (or two) frozen Stillwell’s Bakery mini cream horns. Be sure to leave some time to pack your cooler or rolling suitcase for check-in.