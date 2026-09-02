Big news for kamaʻāina travelers: Huakaʻi by Hawaiian benefits just got better
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Summary
Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members can take advantage of enhanced program benefits, including two free checked bags for Neighbor Island travel and earning even more Atmos™ Rewards points when shopping at Foodland.
Members’ monthly fare deals to destinations across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network also now apply to more members of the ʻohana (family).
Starting today, Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members can enjoy new and improved benefits, including more travel perks and ways to earn Atmos™ Rewards points.
New and improved benefits include:
- Two free checked bags on Neighbor Island flights
- Three-times Atmos Rewards points when you redeem your Foodland Maika‘i points
In addition to:
- Quarterly Neighbor Island fare discounts that apply to you and up to six guests on the same reservation
- Monthly fare deals to destinations across Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network
- Exclusive access to top Hawaiʻi events
Huakaʻi by Hawaiian offers benefits designed with kamaʻāina in mind. Here are three examples of how local travelers can make the most of the program:
The solo explorer: Malia buys omiyage at Foodland that helps go global
Malia loves using her vacation time to explore new destinations across the Pacific and with the newest Huakaʻi perks, her travel benefits start long before takeoff. Now, when she’s shopping at Foodland, her favorite local grocery store, she’s also earning points on everyday purchases that boost her Atmos Rewards balance even faster. When she redeems 1,000 Foodland Maikaʻi points, she receives 3,000 Atmos Rewards points.
Those extra points help bring her next international adventure within reach, whether she’s planning a trip to Tokyo, Sydney, Rome, London or any other oneworld© partner destinations.
The weekend getaway couple: Leilani and Koa head to Las Vegas
Leilani and Koa try to squeeze in a few getaways each year, and Las Vegas is one of their favorite destinations for dining at the best restaurants, seeing their favorite performers and testing their luck at the casinos.
As Huakaʻi members, they keep an eye on member-only deals and special offers, helping them stretch their travel budget further. They recently received an email offering 25% off flights between Hawaiʻi and the continental U.S. and took advantage of the limited time deal, giving them more money to spend on food, fun and fortune.
The family of five: The Yamamoto ʻohana flies from Oʻahu to Kauaʻi
For two parents traveling with three young children, every travel perk matters. The Yamamotos are taking a trip to Kapaʻa, a coastal town on Kauaʻi where both of their parents grew up, to spend time with ʻohana. They’re packing beach gear, omiyage (gifts) for relatives, spearfishing equipment for diving with cousins and golf clubs for tee time with grandparents.
As Huakaʻi members, The Yamamotos now receive two free checked bags on all Neighbor Island flights, inclusive of sports equipment. They also booked their entire family trip using their quarterly 10% Neighbor Island discount, which applies to up to six guests on the same reservation.
The savings become even more meaningful when the whole ʻohana is traveling together, leaving more room in the budget to make memories and enjoy the beauty of their Island home.