Big news for kamaʻāina travelers: Huakaʻi by Hawaiian benefits just got better

The family of five: The Yamamoto ʻohana flies from Oʻahu to Kauaʻi

For two parents traveling with three young children, every travel perk matters. The Yamamotos are taking a trip to Kapaʻa, a coastal town on Kauaʻi where both of their parents grew up, to spend time with ʻohana. They’re packing beach gear, omiyage (gifts) for relatives, spearfishing equipment for diving with cousins and golf clubs for tee time with grandparents.

As Huakaʻi members, The Yamamotos now receive two free checked bags on all Neighbor Island flights, inclusive of sports equipment. They also booked their entire family trip using their quarterly 10% Neighbor Island discount, which applies to up to six guests on the same reservation.

The savings become even more meaningful when the whole ʻohana is traveling together, leaving more room in the budget to make memories and enjoy the beauty of their Island home.