Atmos™ Rewards expands with new Unlocked experiences from Alterra Mountain Company, Nordstrom and Pebble Beach Resorts
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New packages & events drop on Atmos Members Day, the first Wednesday of every month.
Summary
Atmos™ Rewards is expanding with new Unlocked experiences from Alterra Mountain Company, Nordstrom and Pebble Beach Resorts, giving members more ways to redeem points beyond air travel.
New offerings include ski-and-stay packages, heli-skiing experiences, private holiday shopping events, golf getaways, culinary experiences and other premium lifestyle experiences.
From ski days at Crystal Mountain and Palisades Tahoe to curated shopping experiences with Nordstrom and premium getaways at Pebble Beach Resorts, Atmos™ Rewards is expanding Atmos Unlocked with new ways for members to use points and access elevated experiences.
Atmos Unlocked is the rewards marketplace where Atmos Rewards members can turn points into experiences through exclusive packages, events and partner offerings.
The newest offerings reflect a broader goal for Atmos Rewards: giving members more ways to use points in ways that align with their interests, from outdoor adventure and golf to food, wine, fashion and more.
With Ikon Pass, Atmos Rewards members will be able to redeem points through Atmos Unlocked for select ski and mountain experiences this season, including a CMH heli-skiing package, Steamboat Ski Resort stay-and-ski offerings and a Steamboat Ski Resort bundle that includes a lift ticket, First Tracks and True West lounge access. The lineup also includes 26/27 Ikon Pass bundles and other mountain travel offerings, with Crystal Mountain offering a particularly strong local connection for Pacific Northwest members.
Atmos Rewards will also come to life on the mountain through a weekly Atmos Members Day on the slopes, special member activations and other opportunities to engage with the program throughout the season.
Nordstrom will bring Atmos Rewards into retail and lifestyle through select fashion-focused experiences and future member offers tied to Atmos Members Day and key Nordstrom events throughout the year. Starting this season, Atmos Rewards members can use their points on private holiday shopping experiences at Nordstrom stores across seven major markets, including Seattle, Portland, Honolulu, Los Angeles and New York City.
The collaboration connects two Seattle-based brands with loyal, premium customers and gives members another way to experience Atmos Rewards outside the travel day.
Pebble Beach Resorts delivers another premium experience platform for Atmos Rewards members, connecting the program to one of the country’s most recognized lifestyle travel destinations. Members will have opportunities to access the resort’s unparalleled golf courses along with everything else Pebble Beach offers beyond the fairways.
Alaska is also the Official Airline of Pebble Beach Food & Wine, with planned Atmos Unlocked offers including seasonal stay-and-play packages, hosted golf experiences and curated culinary and resort packages members can access with points.
Together, these new offerings make Atmos Unlocked more personal, giving members more ways to use their points on experiences that match their interests. Find new opportunities at Atmos Rewards Unlocked.
Stay in the know about Atmos Members Day
Held on the first Wednesday of every month, Atmos Members Day delivers a curated mix of exclusive offers, program updates and unique opportunities directly to members through a dedicated email. Atmos Rewards members can follow along on the Atmos Rewards Instagram (@atmosrewards) and receive each edition of Members Day in their email by logging into their Atmos Rewards account and updating their communication preferences.