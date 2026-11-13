Alaska Airlines’ statement on FAA-issued ground stop

Friday, Nov. 13 – 6 p.m. Pacific Time
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop around 5:30 p.m. Pacific. It was issued earlier today and impacted all airlines, including Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights.
With more than 200 cancellations, a variety of diversions, and aircraft and crews out of position, it will take time for our operations to get back on track through the weekend. We appreciate our guests’ understanding and patience as we work safely through this significant event.
We continue to advise those flying with us to check their flight status before heading to the airport at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com, and by using our mobile app. For guests who need to adjust their travel plans, we have a flexible travel policy in place.
Friday, Nov. 13 – 3 p.m. Pacific Time
Flights for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are impacted by a nationwide ground stop issued this afternoon by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
The ground stop is halting departing flights for all airlines, including ours, at their origin. Flights within the state of Alaska and Neighbor Island flights in Hawai’i are not impacted. Flights from the West Coast to Hawai’i can continue, and international flights from Honolulu have also been cleared for departure. Aircraft in the air are continuing to their destinations.
Because of the significance of the ground stop, we have canceled some flights and diverted others. For guests who need to adjust their travel plans, we have a flexible travel policy in place.
When the ground stop is lifted, it will take time for our operations to get back on track for the rest of the day. We continue to advise guests to check their flight status before heading to the airport at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com, and our mobile app.