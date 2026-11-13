Alaska Airlines’ statement on FAA-issued ground stop

Friday, Nov. 13 – 6 p.m. Pacific Time

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted its nationwide ground stop around 5:30 p.m. Pacific. It was issued earlier today and impacted all airlines, including Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights.

With more than 200 cancellations, a variety of diversions, and aircraft and crews out of position, it will take time for our operations to get back on track through the weekend. We appreciate our guests’ understanding and patience as we work safely through this significant event.

We continue to advise those flying with us to check their flight status before heading to the airport at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com, and by using our mobile app. For guests who need to adjust their travel plans, we have a flexible travel policy in place.