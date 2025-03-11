The REAL ID deadline is just around the corner
Summary
Beginning in early May, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form to fly within the United States.
If you like to use your driver’s license as your main identification to get through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints at the airport, it’s crucial to make sure it’ll be REAL ID-compliant and ready to fly ahead of the May deadline.
See below for a full list of state websites, where you can find out more information on how to get a REALID-compliant driver’s license.
The REAL ID Act is a federal law.
While the REAL ID Act is mandated and enforced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is not an Alaska Airlines program, it’s important to us that your travel is as smooth as possible, so we encourage you to obtain compliant identification as soon as possible.
To get flyers ready for this significant transition, we’re providing a resource for our guests, employees and the public to get the latest information about REAL ID and its fast-approaching changes.
Here are some key things to know
Beginning May 7, 2025, your driver’s license will need to be REAL ID-compliant if you want to use it to fly within the U.S. It’s part of a law passed by Congress. If your license is not compliant, and you don’t have another acceptable form of ID, such as a U.S. passport, you may be delayed or possibly denied entry through the TSA security checkpoint.
State licensing agencies and motor vehicle departments are expecting long lines and wait times in the weeks leading up to May 2025. If you want your driver’s license to be REAL ID-compliant, now’s the right time to make the upgrade because the rush will intensify as the deadline approaches. Why not check this off your list now?
REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and the processes to get them are different state to state, which can be confusing. In most cases, you’ll need to bring additional documentation to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, and you might even need to make an appointment. See below for links to each state’s licensing agency or motor vehicle department.
Many states identify their REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses with a gold star in the upper right corner, which indicates they’ll be ready to use at airport security checkpoints starting May 7, 2025. But some states, such as Washington, use Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, which do not use gold stars for REAL ID-compliant licenses. However, EDLs are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes.
You have a choice. If you want to fly after May 7, 2025, with other acceptable identification – for example, your U.S. passport or a U.S. military ID – you can do that instead. Just remember to bring that ID to the airport.
Frequently Asked Questions
Refresh my memory. What exactly is the REAL ID Act?
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 in an effort to strengthen identification rules at airports. The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and identification cards.
So, what happens on May 7, 2025, if I show up at the airport with my standard driver’s license as my only ID?
You may be delayed or possibly denied entry through a TSA checkpoint if you don’t have another form of approved identification. And you could miss your flight.
Will Alaska rebook me if I miss my flight because I don’t have a form of ID that is REAL ID compliant?
For our Main Cabin and First Class fares, no change fees will apply, but a difference in fare may be charged for your new flights. Per our no-show policy, you must change or cancel your reservation before your flight departs to receive future travel credit.
Saver fares cannot be changed day-of. Saver fares are eligible for a 50% credit when canceled at least 14 days prior to departure of the first flight on the ticket, or they may be eligible for cancellation under our 24-hour cancellation policy.
You can find more information about our change and cancellation policies here.
When do the rules actually change?
Currently, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has indicated the enforcement of the REAL ID Act starts on May 7, 2025. At that point, standard driver licenses issued by some states – such as Washington and Oregon – will not be accepted by the TSA at U.S. airports. TSA will accept enhanced driver licenses from states such as Washington, since they have established your identity and U.S. citizenship.
Am I required to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license?
No, it’s up to you to decide what’s best for your travel needs. You can use a current U.S. passport or a U.S. military ID at the airport to get through TSA security after May 7, 2025, just like you can right now. Just remember to bring it. Having a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is convenient for many of us because it’s something we always carry with us. Other acceptable forms of identification can be found here.
If I update my license or get a new one, will it automatically be REAL ID compliant?
It depends on the state where you live. Some states now automatically issue a REAL ID compliant driver’s license when you renew, others, such as Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii, and California, do not. Some states will issue the compliant license for free; others will charge an additional fee. Please find your state in the list below to find more information about how to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license where you live.
Click on the state where you live to find out more on how to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
