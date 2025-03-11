The REAL ID deadline is just around the corner

Starting May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license or another acceptable form to fly within the United States.

If you like to use your driver’s license as your main identification to get through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoints at the airport, it’s crucial to make sure it’ll be REAL ID-compliant and ready to fly ahead of the May deadline.

The REAL ID Act is a federal law.

While the REAL ID Act is mandated and enforced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is not an Alaska Airlines program, it’s important to us that your travel is as smooth as possible, so we encourage you to obtain compliant identification as soon as possible.

To get flyers ready for this significant transition, we’re providing a resource for our guests, employees and the public to get the latest information about REAL ID and its fast-approaching changes.