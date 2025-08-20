Alaska Airlines teams up with T-Mobile to offer ultra-fast, free Wi-Fi to Atmos™ Rewards members

Alaska’s fleetwide rollout of new, ultra-fast Wi-Fi begins in 2026 – including regional, narrowbody and widebody. When installation is complete by 2027, Alaska will provide the most flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport offering unmatched gate-to-gate low-latency, high-bandwidth Wi-Fi, exclusively for Atmos Rewards members. Membership is free and easy to join.

Guests will be able to log in or easily sign up for Atmos Rewards to access Wi-Fi at no cost. Atmos Rewards is our industry-leading enhanced loyalty program that unifies the best of Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan and Hawaiian Airlines’ HawaiianMiles into a combined platform to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before for our members.

Since 2014, T-Mobile has led the industry in delivering free inflight connectivity experiences to its customers, who already enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi on Alaska flights. Today’s announcement builds on Alaska Airlines’ longstanding partnership with T-Mobile, which already powers the tools the airline’s Flight Attendants, Pilots and Ground Crews use today to efficiently and safely operate the airline.