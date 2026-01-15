New TSA option coming February 1 for guests traveling without REAL ID compliant identification

Since last spring, every air traveler 18 years of age and older has required a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form to fly within the United States.

To date, travelers attempting to fly without a REAL ID have been delayed or possibly denied entry through TSA checkpoints. Starting February 1, the TSA is instituting a new, fee-based identity verification tool that can be used by anyone attempting to fly without a REAL ID.

The tool, titled TSA ConfirmID, can be found via QR code on posted signage at the airport, or directly through tsa.gov. ConfirmID has a mandatory fee of $45 for each verification, which can only be paid digitally and can take 30 minutes or more to process. Verification through the tool can be performed in advance and is valid for 10 days; travel beyond the expiration date will require a new payment.

As a reminder, t he REAL ID Act is a federal law.

While the REAL ID Act is mandated and enforced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is not an Alaska Airlines-specific program, it’s important to us that your travel is as hassle free as possible, so we encourage you to obtain compliant identification as soon as possible.

To help ensure you have a smooth journey, we’re providing a resource for our guests, employees and the public to get the latest information about REAL ID.