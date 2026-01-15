New TSA option coming February 1 for guests traveling without REAL ID compliant identification
To date, travelers attempting to fly without a REAL ID have been delayed or possibly denied entry through TSA checkpoints.
Starting February 1, the TSA is instituting a new, fee-based identity verification tool that can be used by anyone needing to fly without a REAL ID.
The tool, titled TSA ConfirmID, has a mandatory fee of $45 for each verification and can be used to verify your identity in advance.
Since last spring, every air traveler 18 years of age and older has required a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form to fly within the United States.
The tool, titled TSA ConfirmID, can be found via QR code on posted signage at the airport, or directly through tsa.gov. ConfirmID has a mandatory fee of $45 for each verification, which can only be paid digitally and can take 30 minutes or more to process. Verification through the tool can be performed in advance and is valid for 10 days; travel beyond the expiration date will require a new payment.
As a reminder, the REAL ID Act is a federal law.
While the REAL ID Act is mandated and enforced by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and is not an Alaska Airlines-specific program, it’s important to us that your travel is as hassle free as possible, so we encourage you to obtain compliant identification as soon as possible.
To help ensure you have a smooth journey, we’re providing a resource for our guests, employees and the public to get the latest information about REAL ID.
Here are some key things to know
By law your driver’s license must be REAL ID-compliant if you want to use it to fly within the U.S. If your license is not compliant, you don’t have another acceptable form of ID, such as a U.S. passport, and you have not completed the ConfirmID process ahead of time, you may be subject to additional delays which may result in a missed flight.
REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and the processes to get them are different state to state, which can be confusing. In most cases, you’ll need to bring additional documentation to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, and you might even need to make an appointment. See below for links to each state’s licensing agency or motor vehicle department.
Many states identify their REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses with a gold star in the upper right corner. But some states, such as Washington, use Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, which do not use gold stars for REAL ID-compliant licenses. However, EDLs are considered acceptable alternatives to REAL ID-compliant cards and will also be accepted for official REAL ID purposes.
You have a choice. There are other forms of acceptable identification – for example, if you have a U.S. passport or a U.S. military ID – you can use that instead. Just remember to bring that ID to the airport.
Frequently Asked Questions
Refresh my memory. What exactly is the REAL ID Act?
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 in an effort to strengthen identification rules at airports. The act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver licenses and identification cards.
What happens if I show up at the airport with my standard driver’s license as my only ID?
Until February 1, you will be delayed or possibly denied entry through TSA checkpoints. Starting February 1, travelers who appear at the TSA checkpoint without a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID and have not already paid the TSA ConfirmID fee will be subject to additional delays which may result in a missed flight. If you have completed the TSA ConfirmID process, you must present either a printed copy or electronic copy of your fee payment when you enter the checkpoint.
Will Alaska rebook me if I miss my flight because I don’t have a form of ID that is REAL ID compliant?
For our Main Cabin and First Class fares, no change fees will apply, but a difference in fare may be charged for your new flights. Per our no-show policy, you must change or cancel your reservation before your flight departs to receive future travel credit.
Saver fares cannot be changed day-of. Saver fares are eligible for a 50% credit when canceled at least 14 days prior to departure of the first flight on the ticket, or they may be eligible for cancellation under our 24-hour cancellation policy.
You can find more information about our change and cancellation policies here.
I know that I won’t have a compliant form of ID in time for my travel. Can I verify my identity ahead of time?
Yes! You can expedite your airport experience by using the tool at home, then presenting either a printed copy or an electronic copy of your fee payment receipt when you enter the checkpoint.
How long is ConfirmID good for?
ConfirmID verification is valid for 10 days. Any travel beyond the expiration date will require a new payment.
What forms of payment can I use to pay for ConfirmID?
You can pay the $45 fee via:
- Bank Account (ACH)
- PayPal account
- Venmo account
- Debit or credit card
What information will I be required to disclose to TSA during the ConfirmID process?
The ConfirmID tool will require your first name, last name, effective/travel start date, and expiration date.
I have questions about TSA ConfirmID. Who should I direct them to?
For questions about ConfirmID, contact TSA at https://www.tsa.gov/contact
Am I required to get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license?
No, it’s up to you to decide what’s best for your travel needs. You can use a current U.S. passport or a U.S. military ID at the airport to get through TSA security. Just remember to bring it. Having a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license is convenient for many of us because it’s something we always carry with us. Other acceptable forms of identification can be found here.
If I update my license or get a new one, will it automatically be REAL ID compliant?
It depends on the state where you live. Some states now automatically issue a REAL ID compliant driver’s license when you renew, others, such as Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Hawaii, and California, do not. Some states will issue the compliant license for free; others will charge an additional fee. Please find your state in the list below to find more information about how to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license where you live.
Click on the state where you live to find out more on how to get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license
