Alaska Airlines’ journey to connectivity: Free Wi‑Fi thanks to T‑Mobile, powered by Starlink

Alaska Airlines is setting a new standard in inflight connectivity with ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi everywhere it flies. The carrier is bringing media and guests along on the journey by tracking its rollout of delivering Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet — already available on Hawaiian Airlines’ Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft.

Guests flying with Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon can stay relaxed and connected while surfing the internet, live gaming, real-time messaging and high-quality streaming across multiple devices, from takeoff to landing. Those traveling for business can also work as effectively in the air as they would on the ground.

Thanks to T-Mobile, Atmos™ Rewards members unlock free, uninterrupted access to Starlink Wi-Fi. Members who are also T-Mobile customers will soon enjoy a seamless, ad-free sign-on experience.

Check back often: this page will be updated monthly with the latest information. Until then, guests are encouraged to join Atmos Rewards and share their inflight connectivity experiences via the form below.