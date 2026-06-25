Alaska Airlines’ journey to connectivity: Free Wi‑Fi thanks to T‑Mobile, powered by Starlink
Alaska Airlines is setting a new standard in inflight connectivity with ultra-fast Starlink Wi-Fi everywhere it flies. The carrier is bringing media and guests along on the journey by tracking its rollout of delivering Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet — already available on Hawaiian Airlines’ Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft.
Guests flying with Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon can stay relaxed and connected while surfing the internet, live gaming, real-time messaging and high-quality streaming across multiple devices, from takeoff to landing. Those traveling for business can also work as effectively in the air as they would on the ground.
Thanks to T-Mobile, Atmos™ Rewards members unlock free, uninterrupted access to Starlink Wi-Fi. Members who are also T-Mobile customers will soon enjoy a seamless, ad-free sign-on experience.
Check back often: this page will be updated monthly with the latest information. Until then, guests are encouraged to join Atmos Rewards and share their inflight connectivity experiences via the form below.
Progress on Starlink connectivity
Percentage of aircraft equipped with Starlink Wi-Fi: 38%
This chart was last updated on June 25, 2026, and will be updated every four weeks.
|Aircraft type
|Connected
|Pending update
|Embraer 175
|90
|Update complete
|Boeing 737-800
|-
|59
|Boeing 737-8 MAX
|10
|19
|Boeing 737-900 ER
|-
|79
|Boeing 737-9 MAX
|-
|80
|Airbus A321-200neo
|18
|Update complete
|Airbus A330
|24
|Update complete
|Boeing 787 Dreamliner
|-
|5
Media resources
Press releases
- Atmos™ Rewards members now unlock free inflight Wi-Fi on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, thanks to T-Mobile – June 25, 2026
- Alaska Airlines selects Starlink, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, to launch new era of connectivity – Aug. 20, 2025
- Alaska Airlines teams up with T-Mobile to offer ultra-fast, free Wi-Fi to Atmos™ Rewards members – Aug. 20, 2025
Media inquiries
Media can direct Wi-Fi-related inquiries to newsroom@alaskaair.com.