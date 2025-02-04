Alaska Airlines transforms Anchorage Lounge into a spacious sanctuary

Conveniently located in Concourse C near Gate C-1, the expanded Lounge now offers a variety of comfy chairs and furniture, including our popular Signature Loungers positioned for views of the tarmac and beyond. Guests will find that most seats are also near power outlets to allow them to sit back in comfort while recharging their electronic devices.

Our Lounge serves a daily selection of complimentary fresh, seasonal food items and premium beverages. Enjoy hand-crafted espresso drinks made with locally roasted beans from Kaladi Brothers, alongside a curated selection of West Coast wines, craft brews, and custom cocktails.

Each Lounge in our network is thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique character of its city. In Anchorage, we blended modern interiors with inspiration from Alaska’s breathtaking natural beauty. Each year, we’ll showcase the talents of local artists who creatively capture the essence of the state in their work.