Alaska Airlines transforms Anchorage Lounge into a spacious sanctuary
The newly remodeled space now offers more than double the seating and an additional 2,600 square feet
The expansion of the Anchorage Lounge is part of our Great Land Investment Plan, which involves $60 million in projects throughout the state of Alaska over the next few years
After an extensive renovation, our Lounge at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport boasts double the seating and square footage for the ultimate space to reset and relax
Alaska Airlines is excited to announce the official reopening of its newly expanded Alaska Lounge at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport after nearly a year of development and construction. The spacious oasis now offers more than double the seating – from 65 seats to 140 – and an additional 2,600 square feet for the ultimate space to reset, recharge and relax.
“The Anchorage Lounge is one of the busiest in our network, and we can’t wait to welcome back guests to this newly refreshed space as they travel through Anchorage. This remodel is part of our Great Land Investment Plan, which involves $60 million in projects throughout the state of Alaska over the next few years. Providing an elevated travel experience is just one way to show we care for our guests and thank them for their loyalty.”
Photos by Joe Nicholson, Alaska Airlines
Conveniently located in Concourse C near Gate C-1, the expanded Lounge now offers a variety of comfy chairs and furniture, including our popular Signature Loungers positioned for views of the tarmac and beyond. Guests will find that most seats are also near power outlets to allow them to sit back in comfort while recharging their electronic devices.
Our Lounge serves a daily selection of complimentary fresh, seasonal food items and premium beverages. Enjoy hand-crafted espresso drinks made with locally roasted beans from Kaladi Brothers, alongside a curated selection of West Coast wines, craft brews, and custom cocktails.
Each Lounge in our network is thoughtfully designed to reflect the unique character of its city. In Anchorage, we blended modern interiors with inspiration from Alaska’s breathtaking natural beauty. Each year, we’ll showcase the talents of local artists who creatively capture the essence of the state in their work.
“We’re proud to offer our guests a space that feels both modern and deeply connected to Alaska’s rich culture that celebrates the state’s landscape and heritage. This year, thanks to the Alaska Native Heritage Center, we’ll feature a carefully curated collection representing the five major cultural regions of Alaska. We hope our guests visiting the Anchorage Lounge feel a true sense of place as they recharge.”
The renovation in Anchorage is just one of many significant investments for our Lounge program across our network. Last month, we released the first concept designs for our largest lounge investment at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. We also announced our plans to open a Lounge at San Diego International Airport, followed by a new international Lounge in Seattle by 2027.
For our media kit, including still images, click here.
Our Lounge Program
The Alaska Lounge Membership program offers two options for guests to choose from:
A standard Alaska Lounge membership includes access to all our Lounge locations.
An Alaska Lounge+ membership includes access to all our Lounges plus nearly 90 partner lounges around the world.
Alaska operates nine Lounges at six airports: Anchorage; Los Angeles; New York JFK; Portland (two locations); San Francisco; and Seattle (three locations).
We offer a generous access policy. Lounge members are welcome to bring their immediate family members or up to two guests traveling with them into the Lounge at no additional charge. Alaska MVP Gold, Gold 75K and Gold 100K members can enjoy Lounge access when they travel on a oneworld member airline to a destination outside of the U.S., Canada or Mexico.
We also offer access to our Lounges for First Class guests that other airlines do not. Those guests traveling on a paid or award First Class ticket on flights more than 2,000 miles have complimentary same-day access to our Lounges.
