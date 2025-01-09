Hawaiian Airlines reveals first look at future premium lounge in Honolulu

Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines guests will experience premium leisure combined with Hawaiian’s signature hospitality

Hawaiian Airlines is excited to unveil a preview of its largest lounge investment at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), which will be home to the company’s new premium lounge set to open at the end of 2027.

In December, Alaska Air Group announced plans to build a new lounge in Honolulu as part of its three-year strategic plan following its combination with Hawaiian Airlines.