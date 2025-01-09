Hawaiian Airlines reveals first look at future premium lounge in Honolulu
Summary
Hawaiian’s new lounge at its Honolulu hub is the latest in a series of enhancements to deliver a superior airport guest experience across the islands.
Hawaiian and Alaska Airlines guests will experience premium leisure combined with Hawaiian’s signature hospitality
Hawaiian Airlines is excited to unveil a preview of its largest lounge investment at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), which will be home to the company’s new premium lounge set to open at the end of 2027.
In December, Alaska Air Group announced plans to build a new lounge in Honolulu as part of its three-year strategic plan following its combination with Hawaiian Airlines.
“We are reimagining the travel experience with spaces that showcase our dedication to guest satisfaction and the unique culture of Hawai‘i. Our new Honolulu lounge will be the first-of-its-kind within this space and will offer a modern oasis for our guests to enjoy.”
The first design concepts, which are largely inspired by Hawaii’s rich natural elements, include intentional areas of surprise, organic forms, and tactile discovery. The space will come to life through sculptural elements, bold pops of color and reflective beams of light that create a relaxing environment for guests embarking on their own journey.
The lounge will be located at the entrance of the Mauka Concourse in Terminal 1 and will be five times larger than the existing lounge in Honolulu. Once opened, the lounge will offer an unparalleled travel experience for both Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines guests. More details, including final design and guest access, will be shared at a later date.
“Our new Honolulu lounge will be a celebration of our guest’s voyage, thoughtfully crafted to honor the beauty and warmth of our island home. This space reinforces our commitment to providing an unrivaled travel experience that reflects the purpose and values of our hometown airline.”
Hawaiian’s new lounge at its Honolulu hub is the latest in a series of enhancements to deliver a superior airport guest experience across the islands. Last month Hawaiian opened its second Premier Club at Maui’s Kahului Airport – the airline’s sixth Premier Club in Hawai‘i – and is planning additional investments in its neighbor island lounges. Guests traversing through Honolulu can also enjoy Hawaiian’s Plumeria Lounge.
