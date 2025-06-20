A seamless security solution – coming to an Alaska Airlines hub near you
Following launches in Atlanta (ATL) and Washington D.C. (DCA) earlier this year, Alaska is bringing the TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID program to our guests departing select hub airports, starting with Seattle on June 26, followed by Los Angeles on July 8 and Portland on July 10.
Building on our work to streamline the airport experience, Touchless ID can help guests speed through the TSA line.
Whether you’re enjoying the beautiful terminal at Portland International Airport with our cutting-edge technology or waiting patiently for Seattle Tacoma International Airport’s new lobby to arrive, it’s no secret that Alaska Airlines is making your airport experience quicker, more seamless and just plain better.
The latest development in our digital identity journey is about to land at our hub airports thanks to our advocacy with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Following launches in Atlanta (ATL) and Washington D.C. (DCA) earlier this year, Alaska is bringing the TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID program to our guests departing select hub airports, starting with Seattle on June 26, followed by Los Angeles on July 8 and Portland on July 10.
Using Touchless ID is going to be a gamechanger for our guests as they navigate our hub airports. No longer needing to juggle a boarding pass and physical ID means our guests can breeze through security with just their face.”
Streamlining the guest experience
At Alaska, we want our guests’ travel experience to be as seamless as possible, from the time they book a ticket to when they touch down at their destination. It’s why we are reimagining airport lobbies with innovative technologies like electronic bag tags and automated bag drops, and why we partnered with TSA to bring Touchless ID to Seattle, Portland and Los Angeles.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID and how do I use it?
Touchless ID is a program operated by the TSA in partnership with select airlines that allows guests to verify their identity with just their face – no physical ID needed. This technology can be used to get through airport security more easily; it will also be available at our automated bag drop for a faster lobby experience later this year.
Who is eligible?
Participation is optional, but we encourage everyone who qualifies to consider trying it out. It could add a few precious minutes to enjoy a Lounge before boarding. To be eligible, you must have a valid Known Traveler Number (KTN) from TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry – and an eligible passport saved to your profile.
How do I opt in?
Participation is optional and requires an explicit opt-in to use biometric data for identity verification. Guests who are eligible and want to opt-in must sign up using their Mileage Plan account. Once your passport number and KTN are listed in the travel documents section of your profile, you can opt-in to the TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID program.
Once you have opted in, an updated Touchless Identity icon will be added to your electronic boarding pass whenever you are traveling through an eligible airport. Airport security line monitors will look for this icon to allow you to enter the dedicated Touchless ID line. Look for the signage to the TSA PreCheck Touchless ID® security checkpoint at participating airports.
Guests may opt out at any time.
How does this work with REAL ID?
Touchless ID users still need to have REAL ID compliant identification on hand, in case a digital ID cannot be verified at the TSA security checkpoint, but it can remain in your pocket or bag unless you are asked to provide it.
What about the security of my information?
The safety and security of our guests is our foundational value, and it informs all our digital identity efforts. Touchless ID is a program run through the TSA, and they manage all data related to its usage. For more information about the safety of your data when participating in this program, click here.
