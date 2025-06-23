Stress-proof your family vacation with these premium travel tips
Share
Family looking out window at Alaska Airlines aircraft
Summary
Planning your family vacation? Begin your journey with Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, where streamlined services and add-ons help you spend less time managing logistics and more on making memories.
Families traveling with us enjoy premium upgrades, family-friendly services and thoughtful planning tools to ensure smooth, low-stress travel experiences for every summer vacation.
Summer is in full swing, and those long-anticipated family getaways you’ve been planning are approaching faster than expected. Whether you’re jetting off to explore Hawaiʻi’s national parks and rich culture, reconnect with friends and relatives across the country, or finally take that dream trip to Disney, traveling with little ones can feel daunting — but it doesn’t have to.
Rest assured that Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have you covered, no matter where you’re jetting off to this summer. Parents can set their future selves up for success by taking advantage of our premium upgrades, add-ons and exclusive offerings — ensuring a hassle-free experience that lets them focus on what truly matters: creating lifelong memories with family.
Book smart for smoother skies ahead
A well-organized schedule and added flexibility are every busy parent’s best friend. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ combined network was built to offer well-timed flight options to help every kind of traveler – even our youngest ones – enjoy more seamless connectivity.
Flying from the Bay Area to the beautiful beaches of Kīhei, Maui? There’s a direct flight for that.Heading to Orlando via Honolulu to see Mickey and Minnie? A one-stop itinerary can get you there.
Worried about seating? Children under 13 are always seated with at least one parent or adult booked on the same reservation, regardless of class of service and at no extra cost.
Need to change plans due to illness? No problem — we don’t have change fees, giving families the flexibility they need.
Embrace pre-boarding peace at our Lounges
Airport lounges can be a sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of the airport rush. Our Lounges offer a calm, family-inclusive environment where every kind of traveler can unwind before boarding.
Skip the airport meltdown and opt for pre-boarding peace with food and beverage bars, complimentary Wi-Fi, quiet zones and comfortable furniture – perfect for reading and coloring.
Give the family more room to roam
The time will come when you can sit back, take a deep breath and stretch out your legs as you thank yourself for upgrading to our more legroom. Extra space, early boarding* and priority access to overhead bins are offered to those who opt for Hawaiian Airlines’ Extra Comfort and Alaska Airlines’ Premium Class – the best option for families who want an upgrade to their inflight experience while staying on budget.
If you’re ready for a more premium experience, consider First Class, where priority boarding, free checked bags and chef-driven menus give you a head start on any holiday.
* Families with children under two can board early, regardless of their seat location, giving parents extra time to get their family settled and ready for their flight.
Sidestep snack-time stress and pre-order meals
Did you know that on Alaska Airlines, you can preorder meals for the whole family before your flight? Meals can be reserved ahead of time via the Alaska Airlines app or website up to 20 hours before takeoff. Consider the Kid’s Choice Picnic Pack or the fan-favorite Jetsetter’s Jam. (Imagine smooth cashew butter and tart strawberry jam sandwiched between flaky croissant bread, paired with fresh fruit and a slice of Tillamook cheddar cheese. Yum!)
Families flying Hawaiian Airlines can contact reservations to request a kids’ meal at least 48 hours before departure. Complimentary meals are also offered on all transpacific flights.
If bellies are still rumbling, island-inspired treats are available for purchase on Hawaiian Airlines’ Pau Hana Snack Cart, as well as signature picnic packs on Alaska Airlines.
Keep the kids happy and entertained
Plug in and unwind with complimentary coloring books and inflight entertainment, featuring more than 1,000 movies and TV episodes. Enjoy over 110 titles suitable for all ages, including “Spidey and His Amazing Friends,” “CoComelon” and “Baby Shark” for little ones, and “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” and “Gravity Falls” for older kids.
We also offer internet across the majority of our combined fleet – including free high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, available on most Hawaiian Airlines flights – so your family can stream their favorite content. Just bring each family member’s smartphone or tablet and let the kids dive in while you sit back and relax.
T-Mobile customers also enjoy free Wi-Fi on Alaska Airlines flights, depending on your plan.
Pack your bags like a pro
If packing isn’t your finest skill, we’ve got you covered. Consider packing advice from a Hawaiian Airlines employee and practical tips on how to pack a carry-on like a pro.
Traveling with a stroller or car seat? Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will check them free of charge.
Booked your vacation with your Alaska Airlines Visa® Signature credit card? Enjoy peace of mind before you check in with one free checked bag for you and up to six guests on your reservation.
0 Comments