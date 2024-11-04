Top Fall Menu & Movie Pairings to Elevate Your In-Flight Holiday Experience
Summary
Enjoy these perfect menu and movie pairings for a memorable in-flight experience this holiday season!
With over 800 free movies and TV shows—from hot new releases to holiday classics—we’ve got your ticket to entertainment!
Food is available for purchase on most flights over 1,100 miles. Guests can pre-order hot and fresh meals up to 20 hours before your flight via our mobile app or alaskaair.com.
As the holiday season approaches, we’re excited to elevate your travel experience with festive fall flavors and flicks, bringing joy to every bite and blockbuster on your journey.
Starting Nov. 6, guests can enjoy our freshly curated fall menu and movie combos to make holiday travel cozier & more delightful. Whether you’re in the mood for savory Maple Chicken paired with a feel-good comedy or craving a flavorful Mediterranean Falafel Bowl alongside a laugh-out-loud holiday classic, we’ve got the perfect dish and movie for you!
Meal-and-Movie Pairings:
This light yet flavorful salad pairs well with a feel-good, romantic comedy that brings warmth and charm, just like the bright chimichurri and spicy tahini dressing.
Ingredients: Designed in partnership with Evergreens™: Romaine and mixed mesclun greens, ancient grain mix, jalapenos, roasted sweet potato and sweet bell pepper, topped with roasted sunflower seeds and feta cheese, along with a bright chimichurri sauce and a savory spicy tahini dressing.
Available in: Main Cabin
Enjoy these hearty sliders with this classic holiday comedy, perfect for kicking back and indulging in some laughs and flavors.
Ingredients: Tender pork loin and Black Forest ham with pickle, mustard and Swiss cheese served on King’s Hawaiian® sweet slider buns. Served cold.
Available in: Main Cabin
Fruit & Cheese Platter
Last Christmas
Light and snackable, the platter complements this romantic drama, ideal for savoring without distractions.
Ingredients: Cheese the day with this signature crowd pleaser. Featuring: Beecher’s® Flagship cheese, Tillamook® sharp cheddar, brie, Partners® crackers, Seattle Chocolate truffle.
Available in: Main Cabin
The warm, comforting maple flavors match the joyful, feel-good vibes of Elf, creating an all-around cozy experience.
Ingredients: Maple & herb marinated seared chicken breast, topped with a black pepper & thyme jus sauce, served with a creamy potato gratin, and roasted Brussel sprouts. (Made without Gluten Ingredients)
Available in: First Class – Lunch/Dinner | Elf arriving in December
The rich, warm flavors of the Birria bowl pair well with this magical holiday movie, creating a journey within a journey.
Ingredients: Tender braised, boneless adobo beef served with Spanish-style rice, plantains, green salsa, and cotija cheese. Topped with fresh pico-de-gallo. (Made without Gluten Ingredients)
Available in: First Class – Lunch/Dinner
With festive flavors of cranberry and balsamic, this hearty dish is perfect alongside a movie about the ups and downs of family gatherings.
Ingredients: Slow braised steak topped with a cranberry balsamic jus sauce, served alongside creamy red potato mash and roasted baby carrots. (Made without Gluten Ingredients)
Available in: First Class – Lunch/Dinner
The frittata’s warm flavors complement this fun, light-hearted holiday special, perfect for a cozy brunch vibe on board.
Ingredients: Baked squash & cheese frittata made with cage-free eggs, served with searched chicken breakfast sausage, herb roasted potatoes and a red pepper sauce. Hot sauce available upon request. (Made without Gluten Ingredients)
Available in: First Class – Breakfast
The comforting, spiced apple flavors make this an ideal breakfast to enjoy with a nostalgic holiday classic.
Ingredients: Buttermilk & spiced-apple pancakes, served with a salted caramel sauce, seared chicken-apple sausage, and cage-free creamy scrambled eggs. Syrup served upon request.
Available in: First Class – Breakfast
This vibrant, veggie-packed bowl and quirky holiday special are a perfect pair—serving up unexpected flavors and festive fun with a twist!
Ingredients: Fried chickpea falafel patties, served on top of a cauliflower mash, roasted baby carrots, and black garlic, topped with a spicy romesco sauce. (Made without Gluten Ingredients & Vegan. Pre-order only)
Available in: First Class – Lunch/Dinner
This selection of the Northwest’s finest snacks is the perfect match for the bold, cheeky energy of Deadpool & Wolverine.
Ingredients: A selection of the best snacks in the Northwest. Featuring: Boulder Canyon classic sea salt potato chips, Old Wisconsin® beef salami Stick, Madi K’s whole natural sea salt roasted almonds, Glacier Ridge Farms™ smoked gouda gourmet cheese spread, La Panzanella multigrain Croccantini, Brown & Haley Almond Roca®. Purchase onboard/pre-order.
Available in: Main Cabin | Deadpool & Wolverine arriving in December
A fun snack pack for kids to enjoy with a feel-good animated movie that’s engaging and heartwarming.
Ingredients: Fun, flavorful fuel for young flyers. Featuring: Pirate’s Booty white cheddar puffs, Old Wisconsin® honey brown sugar turkey snack stick, Tree Top® strawberry applesauce, KIND® Kids chewy chocolate chip granola bar, Albanese® Ultimate gummi bears, and a Wikki Stix Play Pack. Purchase onboard/pre-order.
Available in: Main Cabin
This fall, we’re thrilled to welcome back the beloved “Beets So Fly” salad, designed in partnership with Evergreens ™ to our Main Cabin! Just in time for the holiday season, this vibrant dish is sure to brighten your flight.
Picture this: Crisp romaine and mixed greens tossed with pickled beets, zesty pickled red onions, refreshing cucumbers, crunchy walnuts, and creamy feta, all topped off with a sprinkle of black pepper and a drizzle of Dijon balsamic dressing. Plus, it’s served with delicious roasted chicken!
With Alaska Airlines, you can purchase food on most flights over 1,100 miles. You can pre-order hot and fresh meals via the Alaska App or alaskaair.com. Just place your order two weeks to 20 hours before your flight.
Pro tip: Get 20% back on all Alaska Airlines inflight purchases when you pay with your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® or Visa® Business card.
