Now boarding: Alaska Airlines debuts new Premium Class Snack Basket

Alaska Airlines is giving guests something new to savor at cruising altitude with the debut of our Premium Class Snack Basket, now rolling out on select long-haul flights across our network.

The Premium Class Snack Basket, complimentary for Premium Class guests, is the latest example of our commitment to making every mile matter — pairing signature hospitality with elevated food and beverage offerings on most flights over 2,100 miles. Starting today, Premium Class guests can choose up to two complimentary snacks from our curated Premium Class Snack Basket, available on select flights.