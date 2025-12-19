Now boarding: Alaska Airlines debuts new Premium Class Snack Basket
December 17, 2025; Seattle, Ore., USA; Alaska Airlines Premium Class snack basket December 2025. Credit: Molly J. Smith-Alaska Airlines
Summary
We’re introducing a complimentary Premium Class Snack Basket on select long-haul flights, featuring a curated selection of sweet and savory options, available now.
This new offering enhances the Premium Class experience and complements our industry-leading pre-order program for fresh, chef-crafted meals across cabins.
Alaska Airlines is giving guests something new to savor at cruising altitude with the debut of our Premium Class Snack Basket, now rolling out on select long-haul flights across our network.
The Premium Class Snack Basket, complimentary for Premium Class guests, is the latest example of our commitment to making every mile matter — pairing signature hospitality with elevated food and beverage offerings on most flights over 2,100 miles. Starting today, Premium Class guests can choose up to two complimentary snacks from our curated Premium Class Snack Basket, available on select flights.
Hand-selected with care and curated from beloved West Coast brands, our new Premium Class Snack Basket offers an intentional mix of sweet and savory favorites. Guests can indulge in Thinsters Chocolate Chip Cookies and Jackson’s Avocado Oil Sea Salt Potato Chips or opt for a lighter snack such as Hippeas Groovy White Cheddar Puffs, Honey Roasted Wonderful Pistachios from Los Angeles, California and vegan-friendly Soley Organic Fruit Gummies from San Diego.
The Premium Class Snack Basket offers a rotating lineup of high-quality snacks that balances indulgent treats with feel-good favorites. Selections will evolve seasonally, keeping the experience fresh for both frequent flyers and first-time guests.
Our Premium Class experience is already among the best in the industry and starting today, we’re making it even better with a thoughtful, delicious touch. We designed our new snack basket with our guests in mind as another way to say thank you for choosing Alaska, and to help create a memorable experience before they even reach their destination.”
Alaska’s industry-leading pre-order program offers more inflight dining options than any other U.S., delivering a premium dining experience no matter where our guests sit. Guests in First Class enjoy complimentary chef-curated meals, while those in Premium Class and Main Cabin can savor fresh, chef-crafted meals by pre-order through their Alaska Airlines app. Pre-orders are available up to 14 days in advance and until roughly 20 hours before takeoff, including at least one hot meal option on flights over 1,100* miles, and feature favorites like the Signature Fruit & Cheese Platter.
*Certain meal options may not be available on some flights, including redeye flights or where catering is not available