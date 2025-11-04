Summer isn’t over: Set out on amazing Global Getaways across the Pacific with Atmos Rewards redemptions
Global Getaways from Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer Atmos Reward members up to 50% off award tickets to select destinations.
Our latest theme is “Summer Isn’t Over,” encouraging members to explore Pacific destinations in their sunny, warm weather season between Nov. 4, 2025, and March 30, 2026.
Featured destinations include Sydney, Auckland, Cook Islands, Manila, Bangkok and Hong Kong, with award ticket prices starting at 25,000 miles one-way.
Our latest edition of Global Getaways highlights a diverse mix of destinations located along the Pacific Rim, featuring a common theme: locations with sunny, warm weather while the U.S. settles into its winter season.
Selected destinations include Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; the Cook Islands; Manila, Philippines; Bangkok, Thailand; and Hong Kong. Don’t forget: Summer is coming to the Southern Hemisphere.
Atmos™ Rewards members can redeem points for award tickets at up to 50% off for these select destinations with Alaska, Hawaiian and our global partners between Nov. 4-11, 2025, for main cabin travel between Nov. 4 through March 30, 2026. Book now at alaskaair.com.
Featured destinations
Sydney, Australia
Now starting at 35,000 points; starting at 25,000 points from Honolulu
The largest, oldest and most populous city in Australia, Sydney lives up to its reputation as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Known as Harbour City, this vibrant global metropolis is teeming with culture, fashion, design and gorgeous scenery around every corner.
Auckland, New Zealand
Now starting at 35,000 points; starting at 25,000 points from Honolulu
The New Zealand summer comes alive starting in December with blue skies, warm weather, pristine sailing and lush nature in bloom. The country is regarded for its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking scenery, world-class outdoor adventures and its diverse population, including indigenous Māori and various Pacific Islander, European and Asian communities. Visit Auckland, famously known as the City of Sails, for its perfectly balanced mix of natural beauty and scenic city, including waterfront dining, ample shopping, world-class vineyards, volcanic landscapes, boating and other nearby attractions.
The Cook Islands
Now starting at 35,000 points
At the center of the Polynesian triangle in the South Pacific, the Cook Islands consist of 15 islands scattered across 850 square miles – located in the same time zone as Hawai‘i. With its tropical beauty, friendly, welcoming residents and relaxed pace of life, the Cook Islands offer a holiday paradise where there is an abundance of activities to see and do.
Manila, Philippines
Now starting at 25,000 points
Manila is filled with a rich history, vibrant culture and incredible food, along with top sites such as Fort Santiago, San Agustin Church and Rizal Park. Outside the capital city, short trips can land you in jaw-dropping beach destinations.
Bangkok, Thailand
Now starting at 30,000 points
Temples. Markets. Delicacies. Exploring Bangkok is a rich sensory experience. The city is known for its energetic nightlife, from nightclubs and sky bars to night markets. Bangkok is also a major getaway to other thrilling destinations across Thailand and Southeast Asia.
Hong Kong
Now starting at 30,000 points
Check nearly any list of favorite global cities, and Hong Kong is often at the top, thanks to its unique blend of modernity and tradition in a showstopping location. Take in the dazzling skyline from Victoria Peak or the Star Ferry. Don’t miss the nightly Symphony of Lights show along Victoria Harbour.
Redemption details
Exploring the world with Atmos Reward is just one of the many perks of the No. 1 airline loyalty program, according to U.S. News & World Report for 2025-26. Our members can earn points faster when they fly with Alaska, Hawaiian, oneworld alliance members and our global partners to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide.
We’ve streamlined the process of booking award redemptions and buying tickets with our partners at alaskaair.com. The updated charts make it easier to see how many points are required for flights to various regions, with partner award travel starting at just 4,500 miles one-way for short trips.
