Summer isn’t over: Set out on amazing Global Getaways across the Pacific with Atmos Rewards redemptions  

Our latest edition of Global Getaways highlights a diverse mix of destinations located along the Pacific Rim, featuring a common theme: locations with sunny, warm weather while the U.S. settles into its winter season.

Selected destinations include Sydney, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; the Cook Islands; Manila, Philippines; Bangkok, Thailand; and Hong Kong. Don’t forget: Summer is coming to the Southern Hemisphere.

Atmos™ Rewards members can redeem points for award tickets at up to 50% off for these select destinations with Alaska, Hawaiian and our global partners between Nov. 4-11, 2025, for main cabin travel between Nov. 4 through March 30, 2026. Book now at alaskaair.com.