Step inside Hollywood Burbank Airport’s stunning new terminal
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Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new 355,000-square-foot terminal opens to guests Oct. 13, offering Alaska Airlines travelers a brighter, more spacious and more modern airport experience.
Summary
Hollywood Burbank Airport’s new 355,000-square-foot terminal opens to guests Oct. 13, offering Alaska Airlines travelers a brighter, more spacious and more modern airport experience.
The new terminal features one centralized ticketing hall, one TSA checkpoint and one indoor baggage claim area, with access to dining, shopping and passenger amenities after security.
The new terminal keeps one of BUR’s signature features: outdoor aircraft boarding beneath the Southern California sky.
Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is opening a brand-new terminal, giving Alaska Airlines guests a brighter, more spacious and more modern way to travel through one of Southern California’s most convenient airports.
Alaska began flying to Hollywood Burbank in March 1981, and more than four decades later, the airport is entering a new chapter. Beginning Oct. 13, all arriving and departing passengers will use the new 355,000-square-foot terminal. The modern facility preserves one of BUR’s most distinctive features: outdoor boarding and deplaning directly from the tarmac.
For Alaska Airlines guests, the new terminal brings a simpler, more connected experience from arrival to boarding.
What’s changing for guests
The new terminal brings several key parts of the travel experience under one roof, including one centralized ticketing hall, one TSA checkpoint and one indoor baggage claim area.
Guests will also have access to dining, shopping and passenger amenities after security, along with digital displays, workstation-style seating and power outlets at every seat.
Dedicated arrivals and departures lanes are designed to help improve traffic flow as guests move through the new terminal area.
A modern terminal with a familiar BUR feel
While the new terminal brings a more spacious, connected and modern travel experience, Hollywood Burbank will keep one of the traditions travelers love most: boarding and deplaning outside.
For many guests, that short walk across the tarmac is part of BUR’s charm, a reminder that even with a larger, more modern terminal, the airport still offers the close-in, easygoing experience that has made it a favorite across the Los Angeles Basin.
For Alaska guests, it means a smoother journey through a new terminal, and the same easygoing Burbank convenience travelers have counted on since Alaska began serving BUR more than 40 years ago.