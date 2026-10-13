Step inside Hollywood Burbank Airport’s stunning new terminal

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is opening a brand-new terminal, giving Alaska Airlines guests a brighter, more spacious and more modern way to travel through one of Southern California’s most convenient airports.

Alaska began flying to Hollywood Burbank in March 1981, and more than four decades later, the airport is entering a new chapter. Beginning Oct. 13, all arriving and departing passengers will use the new 355,000-square-foot terminal. The modern facility preserves one of BUR’s most distinctive features: outdoor boarding and deplaning directly from the tarmac.

For Alaska Airlines guests, the new terminal brings a simpler, more connected experience from arrival to boarding.