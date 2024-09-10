Best places to fly this fall with Alaska Airlines
Summary
With Alaska Airlines, you can easily reach these incredible nine destinations this fall.
As the leaves change and the air turns crisp, fall is the perfect time to embark on an adventure with us. Whether you’re seeking vibrant foliage, cozy city escapes, or serene natural beauty, here are some top destinations to consider this season:
Seattle, Washington
Fall in our hometown is all about crisp air and cozy vibes. Stroll through Pike Place Market, enjoy a warm cup of coffee, and soak in the stunning views of Puget Sound and the surrounding mountains.
Boston, Massachusetts
With its rich history and stunning fall scenery, Boston is a must-visit in autumn. Walk the Freedom Trail, enjoy the colors of the Boston Common, and experience the city’s vibrant culture.
Portland, Oregon
Known for its laid-back vibe and beautiful scenery, Portland shines in the fall. Enjoy the city’s parks, visit a pumpkin patch, or take a drive through the Columbia River Gorge for breathtaking fall colors.
San Diego, California
If you’re looking for sunshine with a touch of fall, San Diego is the perfect destination. Serving the most destinations nonstop, we make it easy for guests to enjoy the beautiful city & beyond! We serve 35 nonstop destinations from San Diego, including the Northeast, Northwest, California, Mexico, Florida, and all four major Hawaiian islands.
New York City, New York
Fall in the Big Apple is magical, with Central Park’s vibrant foliage and cool, breezy weather. Enjoy fall festivals, outdoor dining, and the city’s famous cultural scene.
Toronto, Canada
Experience the beauty of fall in one of Canada’s most vibrant cities. Stroll through High Park to see the changing leaves, visit the Toronto Islands for a scenic getaway, or explore the city’s diverse neighborhoods and cultural attractions.
Anchorage, Alaska
For a more rugged fall experience, Anchorage offers stunning landscapes and a chance to see the northern lights. Explore nearby national parks, hike through colorful forests, and enjoy the crisp, clean air.
Austin, Texas
Whether you’re ready to rock at a music festival or tap into your best fall-self, autumn in Austin is prime time for patio sitting, pumpkin picking or enjoy a nostalgic drive-in movie and join in the football frenzy fun (burnt orange is an every-kind-of-season color around here).
San Francisco, California
Fall in San Francisco offers mild weather and fewer crowds. Take in iconic sights like the Golden Gate Bridge, explore vibrant neighborhoods, and enjoy seasonal events and festivals.
With Alaska Airlines, you can easily reach these incredible fall destinations. Book your flight and get ready to embrace the beauty and excitement of the season!
