What Alaska and Hawaiian’s new premium investments mean for travelers

To reach the conference area at Alaska Air Group’s Seattle-based Global Training Center, one must walk past the expansive spaces where flight crews train for weeks to ensure passenger safety: an array of yellow life rafts in the ditching room, a lineup of CPR dummies and a wall of inflatable life vests. The company’s values — own safety, do the right thing, be caring and kind, deliver performance — are etched into the walls throughout the building.

Fitting, for Alaska Air Group’s 2026 Investor Day, which I attended on Sept. 29 in Seattle. The day’s announcements and events were built around one promise: that the airline known for care can now compete with the best premium global carriers in the U.S.

As a San Franciscan who travels for a living, I’ve watched Alaska grow from the dependable West Coast option into something much grander since it brought Virgin America and then Hawaiian Airlines into the fold. During its Investor Day events, Alaska Air Group CEO Ben Minicucci laid out the next phase of Alaska Accelerate, then invited us to experience it ourselves.