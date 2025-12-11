Neil Thwaites promoted to ‘Vice President of Global Sales & California Commercial Performance’ for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines
Neil Thwaites will be named “Vice President of Global Sales & California Commercial Performance” for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.
With 15 years in the airline industry, Thwaites joined Alaska Airlines in 2022 as regional vice president of California.
Neil Thwaites will be promoted to Vice President of Global Sales & California Commercial Performance at Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. The newly created role is another step in Alaska’s strategic vision to connect guests to the world with a remarkable travel experience rooted in safety, care, and performance.
With a rapidly expanding global network, this is a transformational moment for our business, and I’m excited that Neil will be leading our sales team into our global era. This role positions us to accelerate our indirect sales strategy as we continue to grow with the network, premium products, and industry-leading loyalty program to win corporate and leisure guests across the West Coast and beyond.”
The Alaska and Hawaiian network now spans more than 140 destinations, including 29 international markets throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific – and Europe starting in 2026. Through the oneworld Alliance and our global partners, guests can access more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. Nonstop flights from Seattle to Rome, London and Reykjavik are on sale now for spring debuts, marking our first-ever European service. By 2030, Alaska plans at least 12 intercontinental destinations from Seattle global gateway, with plans for 17 widebody, long-haul Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft reimagined for a global travel experience. Four are already flying for us today, with a fifth recently delivered.
Growing our global team
Thwaites will lead the strategy and execution of all sales activities for the combined Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines team. His responsibilities include growing indirect revenue on Alaska’s expanding international and domestic network, as well as expanding Atmos for Business, a new program designed for small- and medium-sized companies.
Thwaites joined Alaska Airlines in January 2022 as regional vice president in California. Since stepping into the role, Thwaites has significantly sharpened the airline’s focus and scale in key markets and communities across the state, strengthening Alaska’s position as we continue to grow in California. He will continue to be based at the company’s California offices in Burlingame. The moves take effect Dec. 13, with Thwaites also continuing to lead his current California commercial planning and performance function in addition to Global Sales.
Prior to Alaska, Thwaites worked in multiple positions within the airline industry, including a decade holding roles in London, New York, and Los Angeles for British Airways (a fellow oneworld member); most recently as ‘VP, Sales – Western USA’, where he was responsible for market development strategy and indirect revenue for both British Airways and Iberia across the western U.S.
Thwaites is originally from the United Kingdom and graduated from the University of Brighton with a double honors degree in Business Administration & Law.
Connecting our guests to the world
As Alaska and Hawaiian move forward as one team with two beloved brands, we have taken big steps to deliver on our vision of connecting our guests to the world:
- Global routes: With flights now available for booking at alaskaair.com, guests can purchase Alaska-operated flights to five intercontinental destinations in Europe and Asia from our expanding global gateway in Seattle:
- London Heathrow, United Kingdom: Daily, year-round flights beginning May 21, 2026
- Rome, Italy: Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning April 28, 2026
- Reykjavik, Iceland: Daily, summer seasonal flights beginning May 28, 2026
- Tokyo Narita, Japan: Daily, year-round flights that are now flying
- Seoul Incheon, South Korea: 5x weekly, year-round flights that are now flying.
- From Honolulu, we continue to serve Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific under Hawaiian Airlines and are investing in a full interior modernization of our A330 widebody airplanes to match the exceptional service our teams deliver onboard.
- Global fleet: Our new Boeing 787s aren’t just about going global – they’re about giving our guests the comfort, space, and amenities they’ve asked for on long-haul journeys. We’ll have a total of 17 Boeing 787 aircraft arriving in the next few years, with lie-flat suites designed for comfort.
- Global livery: We created our first-ever global livery that will fly exclusively on Alaska operated 787s out of Seattle. Inspired by the aurora borealis, it’s a nod to our roots, and a signal of our future around the world.
- Global partners: 30 global partners, including oneworld member airlines, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations
- Global loyalty program: Atmos™ Rewards, the #1 airline rewards program for the past 11 years, is designed to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before to our members. Intercontinental flights earn big points: 1 point and 1 status point for each mile flown.
- Global status and lie-flat upgrades: Atmos Titanium status holders will receive complimentary lie-flat upgrades on our intercontinental routes on the day of departure, beginning in spring 2026, subject to availability. We’re the only airline loyalty program to offer this upgrade type without requiring a certificate or points.
- Global connectivity: Alaska is set to bring ultra-fast Wi-Fi to our 787-9 aircraft in fall 2026, thanks to T-Mobile and powered by Starlink. The service will be free for Atmos Rewards members.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of oneworld, with Hawaiian scheduled to join the alliance in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos™ Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”