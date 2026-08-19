Meet the Hawaiian Airlines engineer turning historic aircraft into LEGO art

The “Aloha Bricks” display marries Ashton’s longtime interest in taking things apart and rebuilding them or turning the pieces into something new. “I’ve always been into creating things,” he said. “Whether it was building train tracks across my floor as a kid or building LEGO models, I’ve always liked figuring out how things work.”

That love of tinkering led Ashton to earn a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, before starting his career at Hawaiian. Now, he spends his days reenvisioning and finding solutions for aircraft cabin furnishings and materials, including seats, galley appliances, wall placards, stowage bins and lighting.

As he works, he draws on the problem-solving skills he developed from building with LEGO bricks as a child.