Introducing Atmos™ for Business – an innovative ecosystem for business travel that rewards companies and their employees
Right on the heels of the successful launch of Atmos™ Rewards, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines are rolling out a new self-managed business travel program that will revolutionize how employees from small and mid-sized businesses travel across our global network. Atmos for Business is a new, convenient one-stop shop for companies and organizations with at least $5,000 in annual travel spend. With businesses and their employees in the Atmos for Business ecosystem, everyone wins – with generous points earning for both the business and traveler, a bonus path to Atmos status for the traveler and one point per dollar spent on flown tickets for your company.
Atmos for Business delivers a compelling proposition for both companies and their travelers. By combining robust loyalty rewards with a seamless booking experience, we’re making every business trip more meaningful—helping organizations grow and giving travelers the recognition and benefits they deserve. It’s travel that works harder for everyone, with connections across the West Coast and throughout our global network.
Better benefits for businesses
When a business enrolls in the new tool, it is assigned a company Atmos Rewards loyalty number. Anytime a traveler associated with that business flies with Alaska or Hawaiian, the business earns one point for each $1 spent. The accrued points can be used by the company for future travel on Alaska, Hawaiian or more than 30 global
Beyond increased loyalty benefits for the business, Atmos for Business offers a seamless platform to make the booking process a breeze. The new tool offers:
- A modernized flow – the booking flow closely mirrors alaskaair.com and the experience most travelers are already familiar with.
- Easy invites – travel managers can invite travelers through a bulk upload, shareable link or email.
- More payment options – accounts can house and dedicate them to individuals or groups.
- Book according to teams – travelers can be grouped into teams, making it easier to book travel by department, office location and more.
- Simple reporting – travel managers can monitor activity, and track travel and spending all in one spot.
- A robust wallet – if a ticket is canceled, any unused funds can be added to a corporate wallet and then applied to future travel for anyone.
- Dedicated support – a team of experts is trained and ready to assist Atmos for Business users, ensuring a high level of .
- Unique benefits for intra-Hawai‘i travel – guests traveling within the state of Hawai‘i will receive two free checked bags and free standby travel to access an earlier flight on the same route.
Better benefits for travelers
If your job has you hitting the road, be sure you’re earning the most points possible with Atmos for Business.
Guests traveling for business can connect their personal Atmos Rewards loyalty number and earn points as they fly. As an added bonus, these travelers will also earn a 10% bonus of status points on top of their base earn on any ticket booked through Atmos for Business. Travelers just need an Atmos Rewards number of their own and can sign up at alaskaair.com/atmosrewards/enroll.
A credit card that works for your business
To complement a new Atmos for Business account, we are offering the new Atmos™ Rewards Visa® Business card. Perfect for business expenses, cardholder benefits include an annual $99 Companion Fare (plus taxes and fees from $23), after qualifying purchases, a free checked bag, preferred boarding and more. Every $1 spent on eligible Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines purchases earns 3 Atmos Rewards points to be used on future travel. Learn more about everything the new card can do – and a limited-time offer of 80,000 points.
An ever-expanding network and premium experience
The combined global network of Alaska and Hawaiian offers access to hundreds of routes from our hubs along the West Coast and Hawai’i to more than 140 destinations, including global business centers like Tokyo, Seoul, Rome and London coming this spring. Whether you’re traveling in a suite on a new 787 Dreamliner or comfortable in Main Cabin, Alaska and Hawaiian just give you more. Industry-leading legroom, access to innovative meals and being cared for by our award-winning employees mean you can relax and enjoy the journey before you touch down and get to work.
