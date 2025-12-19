Alaska Air Group welcomes Ryan Sather as new vice president of safety and security

Sather brings more than a decade of progressive leadership experience at Alaska and Horizon, Alaska’s regional carrier, with responsibilities spanning safety, system operation control, station operations, project management, and internal evaluation programs. His operational expertise has fostered strong relationships with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and he is recognized for his commonsense approach and ability to unite teams to deliver results.

Most recently, Sather led the effort to achieve a single operating certificate between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines. On Oct. 29, 2025, the FAA officially recognized Alaska and Hawaiian as one operating airline with two guest-facing brands.

A retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant colonel, Sather completed 26 years of service, earning advanced tactical and standardization flight qualifications, including instructor pilot status.

Sather succeeds Max Tidwell, who will retire in January after eight years of distinguished service. Under Tidwell’s leadership, Alaska Air Group navigated some of the most challenging moments in the company’s recent history, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the response to Alaska Flight 1282, and the 2024 grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet.