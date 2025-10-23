Alaska Air Group reports third quarter 2025 results

Air Group continued to advance its Alaska Accelerate strategy during the quarter, achieving several key integration milestones. These include the successful launch of our unified Atmos Rewards loyalty program and new premium credit card, final approval for our imminent transition to become one mainline airline under a single operating certificate, and the completion of our selling cutover to a unified passenger service system. These achievements represent significant progress in building the infrastructure to support Air Group’s future growth and profitability, and deliver on our Alaska Accelerate goal of $10 earnings per share in 2027 enabled by $1 billion in incremental profit.

Third quarter record revenue was $3.8 billion, resulting in a 1.4% year-over-year RASM increase which we believe will continue to lead the industry. Corporate travel grew 8% year-over-year compared to low single-digit declines in the prior quarter, while close-in demand remained strong throughout the third quarter. Our diverse revenue streams continued to deliver with premium revenue increasing 5%, year-over-year, cargo revenue increasing 27% year-over-year, and our loyalty program cash remuneration increasing 8% year-over-year. Commercial initiatives and synergy capture remained on track for the third consecutive quarter.

Unit costs, excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items increased 8.6% year-over-year. This increase is at the high end of prior guidance, primarily due to elevated recovery costs from the IT outage that resulted in irregular operations in July and several weeks of challenging weather. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.51 per gallon in the third quarter, reflecting elevated West Coast refining prices during the third quarter.