Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2025 results

Air Group’s Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Summary Cash Flow Statement include Hawaiian Airlines from September 18, 2024 onward. For comparability of financial and operational results, historical information has also been provided on a pro forma basis within the Supplementary Pro Forma Comparative Financial and Operating Information in this filing and in prior 8-K filings. The pro forma information provided assumes Hawaiian is included in both 2024 and 2025.

Air Group delivered strong second quarter results, with a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) pretax margin of 6.4% and a GAAP net income per share of $1.42.

Our adjusted pretax margin was 8.0% and our adjusted earnings per share was $1.78, exceeding the high end of our previously issued guidance. Just 10 months post-acquisition, Hawaiian’s second quarter adjusted pretax margin expanded by 11-points versus prior year, surpassing breakeven for the first time since 2019. Our second quarter results affirm our strategy is delivering notable progress across the network and providing greater connectivity for our guests. Our team is delivering on the initiatives that underpin Alaska Accelerate and we remain committed to delivering our goal of $1 billion in incremental profit by 2027.

Second quarter record revenue topped $3.7 billion, resulting in year-over-year RASM that is down 0.6%, which we believe will once again lead the industry. This performance is enabled by our commercial initiatives and focus on revenue diversification; in the second quarter 49% of revenue was generated outside the main cabin. Premium revenue grew 5% year-over-year, cargo revenue grew 34% year-over-year, and our loyalty program cash remuneration grew 5% year-over-year.

Unit costs excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items increased 6.5% year-over-year, in line with prior guidance. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.39 in the second quarter, reflecting both moderating crude oil and West Coast refining prices throughout much of the quarter. During the quarter Hawaiian Airlines experienced a cybersecurity incident. We took immediate steps to safeguard our airlines and remain engaged with authorities and experts to conclude our investigation. Our operations were not affected.