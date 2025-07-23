Alaska Air Group reports second quarter 2025 results
Summary
Announced first transatlantic route in Air Group history: Seattle to Rome starting May 2026
Alaska Mileage Plan named #1 airline rewards program by U.S. News & World Report for the 11th consecutive year
Reported earnings per share of $1.42, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.78, ahead of Wall Street expectation and previous guidance range
Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.
The Alaska and Hawaiian teams closed out an impactful quarter that included the launch of a global network transformation and performance that beat expectations.
The results this quarter are clear evidence of our team’s disciplined execution and unwavering focus on what we can control: delivering a remarkable guest experience, driving operational excellence and unlocking the value of our newly combined network and commercial platform. I’ve never been more confident in our team of 30,000 to execute our Alaska Accelerate plan and position Air Group for long-term success.
Quarter in Review
Air Group’s Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Summary Cash Flow Statement include Hawaiian Airlines from September 18, 2024 onward. For comparability of financial and operational results, historical information has also been provided on a pro forma basis within the Supplementary Pro Forma Comparative Financial and Operating Information in this filing and in prior 8-K filings. The pro forma information provided assumes Hawaiian is included in both 2024 and 2025.
Air Group delivered strong second quarter results, with a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) pretax margin of 6.4% and a GAAP net income per share of $1.42.
Our adjusted pretax margin was 8.0% and our adjusted earnings per share was $1.78, exceeding the high end of our previously issued guidance. Just 10 months post-acquisition, Hawaiian’s second quarter adjusted pretax margin expanded by 11-points versus prior year, surpassing breakeven for the first time since 2019. Our second quarter results affirm our strategy is delivering notable progress across the network and providing greater connectivity for our guests. Our team is delivering on the initiatives that underpin Alaska Accelerate and we remain committed to delivering our goal of $1 billion in incremental profit by 2027.
Second quarter record revenue topped $3.7 billion, resulting in year-over-year RASM that is down 0.6%, which we believe will once again lead the industry. This performance is enabled by our commercial initiatives and focus on revenue diversification; in the second quarter 49% of revenue was generated outside the main cabin. Premium revenue grew 5% year-over-year, cargo revenue grew 34% year-over-year, and our loyalty program cash remuneration grew 5% year-over-year.
Unit costs excluding fuel, freighter costs, and special items increased 6.5% year-over-year, in line with prior guidance. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.39 in the second quarter, reflecting both moderating crude oil and West Coast refining prices throughout much of the quarter. During the quarter Hawaiian Airlines experienced a cybersecurity incident. We took immediate steps to safeguard our airlines and remain engaged with authorities and experts to conclude our investigation. Our operations were not affected.
Third Quarter Forecast Information
We have recently seen a positive inflection in traffic, yield and revenue intake for both Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines’ bookings. We have also adjusted our 2025 capacity expectations to approximately 2% year-over-year growth. These changes reflect 2-point reductions in off-peak flying in the third and fourth quarters relative to our prior expectations, and are expected to be margin accretive. With recent changes to the demand environment, and our continued delivery on synergy and commercial initiative commitments, our outlook for full year earnings per share is greater than $3.25.
Our third quarter adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.00 and $1.40, including an expected ~10 cent impact from an IT outage that resulted in irregular operations in July. Costs remain in line with our expectation, and reflect strategic investments as well as elevated real estate costs, maintenance costs and new labor agreements. Our capacity expectations will pressure unit costs in the third quarter, which are expected to be up mid to high single digits year-over-year, before improving meaningfully in the fourth quarter. We still anticipate delivering full year unit costs in line with our prior expectations.
Financial Results and Updates
Reported GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $172 million, or $1.42 per share, which includes Hawaiian results, compared to net income of $220 million, or $1.71 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, which does not include Hawaiian results.
Reported net income for the second quarter of 2025, excluding special items and other adjustments, of $215 million, or $1.78 per share, which includes Hawaiian results, compared to net income of $327 million, or $2.55 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, which does not include Hawaiian results.
Repurchased 8.7 million shares of common stock for approximately $428 million in the second quarter, bringing total repurchases to 10.5 million shares for approximately $535 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
Generated $376 million in operating cash flow for the second quarter.
Held $2.1 billion in unrestricted cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025.
Operational Updates
Announced new nonstop service between Seattle and Rome beginning in May 2026, the first transatlantic route for Air Group.
Began new daily nonstop service between Seattle and Tokyo, the first long-haul aircraft international destination from Seattle for Air Group.
Expanded summer service with twice-daily A330 flights between Seattle and Anchorage, boosting cargo capacity equivalent to two 737 freighters.
Expanded our combined fleet by twelve aircraft during the second quarter, taking delivery of three 737-8s, four 737-9s, one 787-9, two E175s, and two A330-300 freighters.
Exercised options for twelve 737-10s with expected deliveries through 2028.
Announced a new Boeing 787-9 base in Seattle and five additional 787-9s to support our international growth.
Reached an agreement to sell Alaska’s twelve 737-900s, with four aircraft sold in the second quarter and the remaining eight to be sold in the second half of 2025.
Began the cabin refresh of Alaska’s 737 fleet to expand Premium and First Class seating and elevate our guests’ travel experience, with modifications expected to be completed in 2026.
Ratified a four-year CBA with Horizon’s AMFA-represented technicians and reached a tentative agreement with IAM-represented McGee Air Services employees.
Appointed Pete Shimer to the Air Group Board of Directors serving on the Audit and Safety Committees.
Loyalty and Guest Experience
Launched enhanced benefit for Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® and Alaska Airlines Visa® Business cardholders, allowing Companion Fare redemption on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America, including the state of Hawaiʻi.
Announced expanded partnership with Qantas, enabling Qantas Frequent Flyers to redeem on Hawaiian Airlines’ global network, and a new partnership with Philippine Airlines. Mileage Plan members can now earn on Philippine Airlines flights, and redemptions are coming soon.
Launched Chef’s (tray) Table, a new rotating First Class dining experience featuring seasonal menus crafted by celebrated West Coast chefs, including James Beard Award-winner Chef Brady Ishiwata Williams.
Expanded fresh meal options for guests seated in the Main Cabin to more flights, now available on routes as short as 670 miles.
Alaska Mileage Plan recognized as the Best Airline Rewards Program by U.S. News & World Report for the 11th consecutive year.
Recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association as the Best Major Airline in North America in 2025.
The following table reconciles the company’s reported GAAP net income per share (EPS) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 to adjusted amounts.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
A conference call regarding the second quarter results will be streamed online at 8:30 a.m. PDT on July 24, 2025. It can be accessed at www.alaskaair.com/investors. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call.
