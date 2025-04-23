Alaska Air Group reports first quarter 2025 results

Air Group’s Consolidated Statement of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Summary Cash Flow include Hawaiian Airlines from September 18, 2024 onward. For comparability of financial and operational results, historical information has also been provided on a pro forma basis within the Supplementary Combined Comparative Operating Information in this filing and in prior 8-K filings. The pro forma information provided assumes Hawaiian is included in both 2024 and 2025.

Our Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) pretax margin for the first quarter was (7.4)%, with a GAAP net loss per share of $1.35. On an adjusted basis, our pretax margin was (4.5)%, with a net loss per share of $0.77. While macroeconomic factors and a softening demand environment began to negatively impact our results in February, we still delivered a 7 point year-over-year improvement to our adjusted pretax margin on a pro forma basis.

Air Group capacity grew 3.9% during the quarter, approximately 1 point higher than expected, reflecting lower than expected flight cancellation rates. Total revenue grew 9.0% year-over-year, with unit revenue up 5.0% year-over-year — a result we believe will lead the industry, despite a 3 point impact from softening demand. Premium revenue remains resilient, up 10% year-over-year, and our loyalty program cash remuneration grew 12% year-over-year. Our revenue results reflect progress on key initiatives, such as network changes and synergies which are tracking in line with expectations.

Unit costs increased 2.1% year-over-year. This cost performance is in line with our expectations, and inclusive of the new Alaska flight attendant contract, which was ratified in February. Economic fuel price per gallon was $2.61 in the first quarter, reflecting moderating crude oil prices offset by elevated West Coast refining margins.

Our consolidated results reflect strong initial progress on the integration of Hawaiian Airlines, and the synergies it unlocks. We are realizing benefits from our combined network, improved asset utilization and greater connectivity for our guests. In the first quarter, Hawaiian unit revenue increased 8.8% year-over-year, and Hawaiian’s adjusted pretax margin improved 14 points.