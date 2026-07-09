Alaska Air Group announces webcast of second-quarter 2026 financial results

Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc., Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss 2026 second-quarter financial results at 11:30 a.m. EDT/8:30 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. A webcast of the call will be available to the public at www.alaskaair.com/investors. An archive of the call will be posted on the website later that morning.

The company will file its second-quarter results and outlook after market close on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.