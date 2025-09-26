Alaska Air Group announces leadership transitions at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air

“It has been an absolute privilege to lead Alaska’s frontline teams these past 5 years — out of the pandemic, into an integration and always putting safety and excellence at the forefront,” said von Muehlen. “Every day, I get to see how Alaska regularly leads the industry in care and performance, and it’s because of the dedication of thousands of technicians, flight attendants, pilots, customer service agents, dispatchers and everyone in between. I know they will continue this excellence with Jason at the helm.”

“This is an incredibly exciting time at Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines. As we move toward the next integration milestone, a single operating certificate, we’re bringing together incredible frontline teams who will continue to lead the industry in safety, remarkable customer service and operational excellence,” Berry said. “I am so honored to be taking on this new role as we build on the great foundation Constance and her team have established and know that Horizon is in great hands with Andy as CEO and president.”

“I am so humbled and honored to be returning to Horizon after more than 14 years,” said Schneider. “What makes Horizon special are the incredible people who work here and the important role they play as a lifeline for the communities we serve. I’m so excited for this next chapter as we build on the rich legacy the Horizon team has established.”