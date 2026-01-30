A new home for training excellence: Alaska Airlines unveils state-of-the-art Global Training Center

The facility’s design takes inspiration from the Pacific Northwest’s natural beauty with wood elements and a paint scheme representing mountains, oceans and forest canopy. The remodel reused a significant number of existing materials, limiting landfill waste.

Offering an environment where employees can learn from one another, socialize and care for their wellbeing, the Global Training Center offers a number of amenities including a cafeteria, café and bar designed to be like Alaska’s famous Lounges. The facility also offers an auditorium for class graduations and events, a fitness center, bike storage and repair room and a one-mile walking trail.

Located in Renton, Wash., roughly five miles from Alaska’s headquarters, the building was formerly owned by Boeing and was purposefully built to house an aviation training facility. The facility was purchased from Unico Properties in 2024. The total investment in the Global Training Center is more than $200 million. Training at the new center will be augmented by existing pilot and flight attendant training facilities in Honolulu.