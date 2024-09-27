Our newest specially designed aircraft celebrating the Seattle Mariners is a home run  

It’s not time to hang up the mitts just yet, because we’re announcing a new aircraft that hits it out of the park!

Celebrating our longstanding partnership (since 2001) with our favorite Major League Baseball team, we’re proud to unveil the Seattle Mariners aircraft that will take to the skies on Friday, Sept. 27, just in time for the Mariners Fan Appreciation Day.

The design, displayed on a Boeing 737-9 MAX, features the Seattle Mariners logo, Mariner Moose, and the famous line “Fly, Fly Away” commemorating longtime Mariners broadcaster and Hall of Famer Dave Niehaus.