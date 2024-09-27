Our newest specially designed aircraft celebrating the Seattle Mariners is a home run
Share
Summary
We’re proud to unveil the Seattle Mariners aircraft that will take to the skies on Friday, Sept. 27, just in time for the Mariners Fan Appreciation Day.
The design features the Seattle Mariners logo, Mariner Moose, and the famous line “Fly, Fly Away” commemorating longtime Mariners broadcaster and Hall of Famer Dave Niehaus.
This is the second iteration of a Mariners-themed aircraft (tail number #N710AL), and the new design will fly throughout our network until 2026.
It’s not time to hang up the mitts just yet, because we’re announcing a new aircraft that hits it out of the park!
Celebrating our longstanding partnership (since 2001) with our favorite Major League Baseball team, we’re proud to unveil the Seattle Mariners aircraft that will take to the skies on Friday, Sept. 27, just in time for the Mariners Fan Appreciation Day.
The design, displayed on a Boeing 737-9 MAX, features the Seattle Mariners logo, Mariner Moose, and the famous line “Fly, Fly Away” commemorating longtime Mariners broadcaster and Hall of Famer Dave Niehaus.
“As the hometown team, the Mariners are thrilled to partner with the hometown airline on this exciting new Alaska Airlines plane! We know our fans will be thrilled to see the plane in the skies above T-Mobile Park and excited with the opportunity to Fly, Fly Away aboard the Mariners-themed plane.”
This is the second iteration of a Mariners-themed aircraft, and the new design will fly throughout our network until 2026. The plane’s tail number, #N710AL, is also a nod to the Official Radio Station of the team, Seattle Sports 710, who broadcasts all Mariners games throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“As Seattle’s hometown airline, we’re excited to launch one of the most requested custom livery designs we’ve had over the past few years– a new Seattle Mariners Boeing 737. This aircraft represents an exciting opportunity to show our Seattle spirit and celebrate our baseball team not only during the season but year-round,” said Eric Edge, managing director of Marketing and Advertising, Alaska Airlines.
Our partnership with the Seattle Mariners also includes:
Interactive moments and promotions with fans during home games.
Every Friday game at T-Mobile Park, we present “Fly, Fly Away Fridays.” This recurring event provides fans the chance to win First Class tickets and MVP status from Alaska when the Mariners hit a 5th-inning home run.
Fans can also earn 5x miles when using their Alaska Airlines Visa® card on eligible in-stadium concession and retail purchases during Fly, Fly Away Friday games.
Community partnerships with the Mariners
We also have other community partnerships with the Mariners, including a Home Runs for UNCF program where we donate 10,000 miles for every Mariners home run at T-Mobile Park and 40,000 miles for a Grand Slam to UNCF. In 2023, we provided one million miles to UNCF for travel through the Home Runs for UNCF program, and this season, there have been 82 home runs to date! Miles donated help students fly to college tours, travel back and forth between school and home, and participate in a variety of leadership development programs and other programming offered by UNCF.
Additional Details
Looking for stills or b-roll of our Seattle Mariners aircraft? Click the button below.
0 Comments