Alaska Airlines is the official airline of the Seattle Torrent

This month, Seattle’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expansion team gained an official name – and an official airline. As longtime tenants of Climate Pledge Arena, we’re thrilled to welcome the Seattle Torrent into our home and our hub as they hit the ice for their inaugural season.

The partnership celebrates the two brands’ hometown spirit and the synergy between the global nature of the game and Seattle’s role as Alaska’s global gateway. The partnership will also offer rewarding moments for fans through Alaska’s top-ranked Atmos Rewards loyalty program.

As of this year, Alaska proudly sponsors three professional women’s sports teams in Seattle. We have partnered with the Seattle Storm for over 10 years and teamed up with the Seattle Reign this past season. As a founding partner of Climate Pledge Arena, we are also so proud to sponsor every team that calls the arena home, through our partnerships with the Torrent, Storm and Kraken. And with the addition of the Torrent, Climate Pledge Arena is the only arena in the United States that is a permanent home to two professional women’s sports teams.