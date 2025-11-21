Alaska Airlines is the official airline of the Seattle Torrent
Alaska is proud to be the official Airline of the Seattle Torrent.
The partnership celebrates the two brands’ hometown spirit and will offer rewarding moments for fans through Alaska’s top-ranked Atmos Rewards loyalty program.
As of this year, Alaska proudly sponsors three professional women’s sports teams in Seattle and every team that calls Climate Pledge Arena home.
This month, Seattle’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) expansion team gained an official name – and an official airline. As longtime tenants of Climate Pledge Arena, we’re thrilled to welcome the Seattle Torrent into our home and our hub as they hit the ice for their inaugural season.
The partnership celebrates the two brands’ hometown spirit and the synergy between the global nature of the game and Seattle’s role as Alaska’s global gateway. The partnership will also offer rewarding moments for fans through Alaska’s top-ranked Atmos Rewards loyalty program.
As of this year, Alaska proudly sponsors three professional women’s sports teams in Seattle. We have partnered with the Seattle Storm for over 10 years and teamed up with the Seattle Reign this past season. As a founding partner of Climate Pledge Arena, we are also so proud to sponsor every team that calls the arena home, through our partnerships with the Torrent, Storm and Kraken. And with the addition of the Torrent, Climate Pledge Arena is the only arena in the United States that is a permanent home to two professional women’s sports teams.
The last five years have made it clear: Seattle is a hockey city, and as the hometown airline, we’re thrilled to team up with the Torrent as they usher in a new era of hockey in Seattle. This partnership will provide us with new opportunities to engage with our local community, while sharing the excitement of the PWHL with our city and our guests.”
As the number one airline in Seattle with the most daily flights, Alaska offers over 100 nonstop destinations, including flights to Tokyo and Seoul, with upcoming service to London, Reykjavik and Rome.
Alaska Airlines has been a longtime supporter of women’s sports, and we’re thrilled they were eager to join the Seattle Torrent’s roster. With Alaska Airlines’ strong presence in Seattle and Climate Pledge Arena, this partnership was a natural fit and we’re grateful for their warm welcoming of the Torrent to the Pacific Northwest.”
The Torrent take the ice for their home opener at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. PT, followed by four consecutive home games for fans to get their fill of Torrent action live (December 3, 17, 21, and 23). Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Season Ticket Packages, 3-Game Mini Packs and Single Game Tickets are available now at thepwhl.com/tickets.
Stay tuned for special fan opportunities from Alaska and Atmos Rewards during games throughout the season.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve Europe beginning in spring 2026. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance, with Hawaiian scheduled to join oneworld in spring 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations with Atmos Rewards. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”