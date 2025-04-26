New Alaska Airlines trading cards take flight this World Pilots’ Day
March 18, 2024; SeaTac, Wash., USA; Alaska Airlines 2025 Legend Steve Fulton, Captain. Credit: Joe Nicholson-Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines is celebrating World Pilots’ Day with a new eight-card trading set, created in collaboration with our pilots to honor our iconic modern liveries.
With a legacy dating back to the 1990s, our trading cards return as sought-after collectibles, cherished by aviation enthusiasts and young travelers alike.
Fasten your seatbelts—Alaska Airlines is soaring into World Pilots’ Day with a brand-new collection of commemorative trading cards! The eight-card set was created with our pilots and celebrates our most iconic modern liveries.
It’s been over a decade since new Alaska Airlines trading cards debuted, and several years since they’ve been distributed from the flight deck. The cards, previously printed on cardstock, now feature a holographic film and lenticular coating, transforming a printed aircraft image into a multi-dimensional experience.
Originally designed to inspire future aviators, our trading cards have become a favorite among collectors and aviation enthusiasts alike. Their recent resurgence is largely thanks to our pilots, including Scott Day, system chief pilot for Hawaiian Airlines (previously for Alaska Airlines), who’ve been eager to share them with young travelers once again.
“It’s nice for someone — especially a kid — to leave the flight with something meaningful, whether it’s a memory, a set of wings, or, in this case, a one-of-a-kind card. These cards are not just cool keepsakes, but also educational tools, with each one featuring details about the aircraft and its unique story.”
Day believes every interaction between crew members and young passengers is an opportunity to ignite a passion for aviation. For many pilots, this initial childhood encounter sparked their interest and set them on the path to the flight deck.
“When recruiting and interviewing pilots, one of the fun questions we like to ask is, ‘How did you first become interested in flying? What was the first spark for you?’ A common response we hear is that they were invited to sit in the pilot’s seat as a kid. That small spark meant everything to them and was what set them on their journey,” he explained.
The first Alaska Airlines trading cards were produced in the 1990s and have undergone multiple redesigns over the decades to reflect our evolving fleet. As more cards circulated among travelers, their popularity grew, making the collectibles even more sought after.
“These cards are cherished tokens for anyone who has flown with Alaska,” Day said. “They were very popular back in the day, and they’re even more popular now thanks to social media.”
Want to know if your pilot is carrying a set of trading cards?
Just ask. Cards may not always be available, as limited quantities are produced at a time and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.