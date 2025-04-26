New Alaska Airlines trading cards take flight this World Pilots’ Day

Day believes every interaction between crew members and young passengers is an opportunity to ignite a passion for aviation. For many pilots, this initial childhood encounter sparked their interest and set them on the path to the flight deck.

“When recruiting and interviewing pilots, one of the fun questions we like to ask is, ‘How did you first become interested in flying? What was the first spark for you?’ A common response we hear is that they were invited to sit in the pilot’s seat as a kid. That small spark meant everything to them and was what set them on their journey,” he explained.

The first Alaska Airlines trading cards were produced in the 1990s and have undergone multiple redesigns over the decades to reflect our evolving fleet. As more cards circulated among travelers, their popularity grew, making the collectibles even more sought after.

“These cards are cherished tokens for anyone who has flown with Alaska,” Day said. “They were very popular back in the day, and they’re even more popular now thanks to social media.”