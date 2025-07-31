National Intern Day takes flight at Alaska Airlines

A driven group of summer interns is embarking on an unforgettable experience at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air this summer. Today, on National Intern Day, we are celebrating their impact and journey.

Across multiple areas of the company, our interns are doing it all – from jump seating to safety planning – and we are committed to helping them grow as professionals. As they take off, our interns plug in across the business, getting on-the-ground insight into the many careers at Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air.