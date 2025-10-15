A technical milestone for the Alaska and Hawaiian combination – and what it means for your travel

If you’re booking a flight for travel on April 22, 2026 or beyond, you will be redirected to a multi-brand platform to purchase Hawaiian Airlines tickets.

The new multi-branded website will offer the capability to book in languages and currencies that support our growing global network. Guests will also be able to book the full suite of products, including different seat types, on all Alaska and Hawaiian flights.

On some external websites where you can purchase flights, it may look like every flight is now an Alaska Airlines flight. Rest assured that Hawaiian will continue to operate hundreds of flights a day, delivering the signature aloha spirit and commitment to service. While each flight – whether Alaska or Hawaiian – will be assigned an Alaska carrier code, the operating disclosure will show “operated by Alaska as Hawaiian Airlines” and will be displayed for each flight that offers the Hawaiian-branded experience. Our newly updated website now reflects this disclosure, while other websites may require additional time to add this information.

Some guests may see branding (Alaska or Hawaiian) in digital and email communication that does not match the ticket they purchased. Our teams are addressing this, and nothing has changed to individual reservations or the Hawaiian Airlines flight schedule.