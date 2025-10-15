A technical milestone for the Alaska and Hawaiian combination – and what it means for your travel
Summary
We just completed a major milestone in the process to combine our passenger service systems.
All previously-booked flights and selected seats remain unchanged. Read more to learn what the change means for you.
We’re on a journey to make traveling on Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines seamless, carefree and enjoyable. As we combine our airlines, we are also combining the behind-the-scenes systems that make your travel plans work. One of the most important systems we’re aligning is called the passenger service system (PSS). The PSS is responsible for managing each guest’s travel experience – from booking to baggage claim.
While the full cutover to the new system won’t take place until April 2026, we just completed a major milestone in the process to combine the systems. Here’s what you need to know:
What changes might you see?
If you’re booking a flight for travel on April 22, 2026 or beyond, you will be redirected to a multi-brand platform to purchase Hawaiian Airlines tickets.
The new multi-branded website will offer the capability to book in languages and currencies that support our growing global network. Guests will also be able to book the full suite of products, including different seat types, on all Alaska and Hawaiian flights.
On some external websites where you can purchase flights, it may look like every flight is now an Alaska Airlines flight. Rest assured that Hawaiian will continue to operate hundreds of flights a day, delivering the signature aloha spirit and commitment to service. While each flight – whether Alaska or Hawaiian – will be assigned an Alaska carrier code, the operating disclosure will show “operated by Alaska as Hawaiian Airlines” and will be displayed for each flight that offers the Hawaiian-branded experience. Our newly updated website now reflects this disclosure, while other websites may require additional time to add this information.
Some guests may see branding (Alaska or Hawaiian) in digital and email communication that does not match the ticket they purchased. Our teams are addressing this, and nothing has changed to individual reservations or the Hawaiian Airlines flight schedule.
What doesn’t change?
Your previously booked flights and selected seats remain unchanged. If your trip with Hawaiian Airlines is scheduled after April 2026, we’ve transferred your reservation to our new booking system for smoother management. There are no changes to your booking if traveling prior to April 22, 2026.
