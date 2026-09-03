40 years in San Diego: Alaska Airlines kicks off anniversary celebration with 50th nonstop destination

Alaska Airlines launched its first flight from San Diego on Dec. 1, 1986. Four decades later, Alaska has grown from a single route to a network that – together with Hawaiian Airlines – spans the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, including nonstop service to all four major Hawaiian Islands from San Diego. With plans to build one of the largest airline lounges in San Diego, set to open in 2028, Alaska continues to invest in the city thousands of its employees call home.

To mark 40 years of serving San Diego, Alaska is kicking off a months-long celebration with an anniversary giveaway: 40 winners will receive Atmos™ Rewards Gold status for 40 years, giving them access to a more seamless travel experience with perks like complimentary upgrades, free checked bags and premium benefits across Alaska’s global partners.

One lucky grand-prize winner will also receive 1 million Atmos Rewards points to explore destinations across Alaska’s growing global network, including connecting through Alaska’s largest hubs in Seattle and Honolulu and onward to the carrier’s international destinations: London, Reykjavik, Rome, Seoul, Tokyo, Sydney, Papeete, and starting in the spring of 2027, Paris and Athens.