40 years in San Diego: Alaska Airlines kicks off anniversary celebration with 50th nonstop destination
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Summary
Alaska Airlines is adding new service to Loreto, Mexico, marking its 50th nonstop destination from San Diego.
Alaska continues to offer more nonstop destinations from San Diego than any other airline.
The airline is celebrating 40 years in San Diego with a months-long guest appreciation campaign, featuring an anniversary giveaway that will award Atmos™ Rewards Gold status to 40 loyal guests and 1 million Atmos Rewards points to one lucky winner.
Alaska Airlines is commemorating 40 years in San Diego with a major milestone: the launch of the carrier’s 50th nonstop from San Diego International Airport. The new seasonal route to Loreto, Mexico, takes off Dec. 19, just in time for a warm winter escape to one of Mexico’s most tranquil coastal destinations. Tickets are available now on alaskaair.com.
As San Diego’s airline, we’re proud to offer more nonstop destinations from San Diego than any other airline and to be the leading carrier serving Mexico from the market. Launching our 50th nonstop destination from San Diego as we celebrate 40 years of serving the region is a meaningful way to thank our guests for choosing Alaska and Hawaiian and trusting us to connect them to the places they want to go.”
Alaska will become the only airline to connect guests between Loreto and San Diego when flights begin this December.
With twice-weekly flights through April aboard Alaska’s E175 aircraft, operated by SkyWest Airlines, guests can enjoy a seamless travel experience on their way to one of Baja California Sur’s hidden gems, known for its stunning coastline, pristine beaches and outdoor adventures, as well as high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, offered complimentary to Atmos™ Rewards members thanks to T-Mobile.
|City pair
|Start date
|Seasonal end date
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|San Diego (SAN) – Loreto (LTO)
|Dec. 19, 2026
|April 28, 2027
|2x weekly (Wed., Sat.)
|Embraer 175, operated by Skywest
|Loreto (LTO) - San Diego (SAN)
|Dec. 19, 2026
|April 28, 2027
|2x weekly (Wed., Sat.)
|Embraer 175, operated by Skywest
Alaska Airlines has been connecting San Diego to the world for 40 years, and the addition of its 50th nonstop destination is an exciting milestone for our city. More nonstop service means more opportunities for San Diegans to travel, more visitors supporting our local economy and stronger connections with important partners like Mexico. I’m grateful for Alaska’s continued investment in San Diego and look forward to building on this partnership for many years to come.”
Alaska celebrates 40 years in San Diego
Alaska Airlines launched its first flight from San Diego on Dec. 1, 1986. Four decades later, Alaska has grown from a single route to a network that – together with Hawaiian Airlines – spans the U.S., Mexico and Latin America, including nonstop service to all four major Hawaiian Islands from San Diego. With plans to build one of the largest airline lounges in San Diego, set to open in 2028, Alaska continues to invest in the city thousands of its employees call home.
To mark 40 years of serving San Diego, Alaska is kicking off a months-long celebration with an anniversary giveaway: 40 winners will receive Atmos™ Rewards Gold status for 40 years, giving them access to a more seamless travel experience with perks like complimentary upgrades, free checked bags and premium benefits across Alaska’s global partners.
One lucky grand-prize winner will also receive 1 million Atmos Rewards points to explore destinations across Alaska’s growing global network, including connecting through Alaska’s largest hubs in Seattle and Honolulu and onward to the carrier’s international destinations: London, Reykjavik, Rome, Seoul, Tokyo, Sydney, Papeete, and starting in the spring of 2027, Paris and Athens.
The celebration doesn’t end there. Stay tuned for more giveaways and surprise celebrations in San Diego throughout the year as Alaska thanks its guests, community partners and employees who have been part of that journey.
We’re proud to be San Diego’s leading airline, with deep roots in the community, the most extensive network, and the only carrier with both a pilot and flight attendant base in the region. Some of the employees who helped launch our first flight from San Diego are still with Alaska today, a testament to their dedication and to our enduring commitment to this community. As we celebrate 40 years in San Diego, we’re grateful to our employees and loyal guests who choose Alaska every day.”
Frequently asked questions
Why is Alaska Airlines launching flights from San Diego to Loreto, Mexico?
Alaska Airlines is expanding its Mexico network with new seasonal nonstop service between San Diego International Airport and Loreto, Mexico, beginning Dec. 19. The route marks Alaska’s 50th nonstop destination from San Diego and will be the only nonstop service between the two cities. Loreto is known for its coastal scenery, outdoor recreation and access to the Sea of Cortez.
How many nonstop destinations does Alaska Airlines serve from San Diego?
With the addition of Loreto, Alaska Airlines will serve 50 nonstop destinations from San Diego International Airport, more than any other airline operating at the airport. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airline’s network from San Diego includes destinations across the United States, Mexico and With the addition of Loreto, Alaska Airlines will serve 50 nonstop destinations from San Diego International Airport, more than any other airline operating at the airport. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines’ network from San Diego includes destinations across the United States, Mexico and Hawaiʻi.
What destinations does Alaska Airlines fly to in Mexico from San Diego?
Alaska Airlines is the leading carrier serving Mexico from San Diego and offers nonstop service to Cabo and Puerto Vallarta. The addition of Loreto expands Alaska’s Baja California Sur presence and provides guests with another convenient option for leisure travel from Southern California.
When do Alaska Airlines' nonstop flights between San Diego and Loreto begin?
Nonstop flights between San Diego and Loreto begin Dec. 19, 2026, and will operate seasonally through April 2027. Alaska will operate the route twice weekly aboard its Embraer E175 aircraft, operated by SkyWest Airlines, equipped with high-speed Starlink internet connectivity, complimentary thanks to T-Mobile.
How is Alaska Airlines celebrating 40 years in San Diego?
Alaska Airlines is marking its 40th anniversary in San Diego with a months-long guest appreciation campaign, including an anniversary giveaway. Forty winners will receive Atmos Rewards Gold status for 40 years, and one grand-prize winner will receive 1 million Atmos Rewards points that can be used across Alaska Airlines’ growing global network.
What investments is Alaska Airlines making in San Diego?
Alaska Airlines continues to invest in San Diego, including through network growth and airport infrastructure. In addition to launching its 50th nonstop destination, Alaska plans to open one of the largest airline lounges in San Diego in 2028. The airline is also the only carrier with both a pilot base and a flight attendant base in the region.
Does Alaska Airlines fly from San Diego to Hawaiʻi and international destinations?
Yes. Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines offer nonstop service from San Diego to all four major Hawaiian Islands. Guests can also connect through Alaska’s largest hubs in Seattle and Honolulu to destinations across North America, Asia, Oceania and Europe, including London, Reykjavik, Rome, Seoul, Tokyo, Sydney, Papeete, and future service to Paris and Athens.
About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”