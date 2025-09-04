Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines volunteers help grow trees for Maui wildfire survivors

As visitors to Maui step outside Kahului Airport to begin their vacation, they’ll be greeted by hundreds of potted trees lining courtyards, baggage claim and walkways. The young mango, plumeria, ʻulu, puakenikeni and dozens of other plant varieties are part of a large initiative to revegetate properties in Lahaina, Kula and other neighborhoods that were devasted by the 2023 wildfires.

This week, 20 Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines volunteers potted 80 more trees that are now lining the lawn outside the airport’s TSA checkpoint. Hawaiian Airlines also announced a new $30,000 donation to Treecovery Hawai‘i, adding to its previous $50,000 foundation grant to the Maui nonprofit behind the tree-growing effort on the Valley Isle. Once matured, trees will be transported and gifted to families and businesses impacted by fires that destroyed over 20,000 trees in Lahaina and 300 acres in Kula.