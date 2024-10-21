Alaska Airlines tests reusable r.Cups on flight from Seattle to Minneapolis 

On National Reuse Day, Oct. 20, Alaska Airlines partnered with r.World to take sustainability efforts to the next level with reusable cups. Over the weekend, we flew our first roundtrip feasibility study from Seattle to Minneapolis, home to r.World, giving our guests the chance to be among the first to try out their reusable r.Cups in the air.

Designed to be durable and fully reusable, r.Cups are a huge hit among concertgoers and sports fans, and we hope they’ll soon find a place in the hearts of travelers too! These cups reduce waste because they’re designed to be reused instead of tossed aside – helping to eliminate single-use waste. After use, the cups are collected, cleaned and sanitized and made ready for their next journey.