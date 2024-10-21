Alaska Airlines tests reusable r.Cups on flight from Seattle to Minneapolis
Alaska Airlines offered guests the chance to be among the first to try reusable r.Cups in the air.
This feasibility study with r.Cups will help us explore new ways to reduce onboard waste, aiming to bring sustainable innovations to our fleet and the broader travel industry.
On National Reuse Day, Oct. 20, Alaska Airlines partnered with r.World to take sustainability efforts to the next level with reusable cups. Over the weekend, we flew our first roundtrip feasibility study from Seattle to Minneapolis, home to r.World, giving our guests the chance to be among the first to try out their reusable r.Cups in the air.
Designed to be durable and fully reusable, r.Cups are a huge hit among concertgoers and sports fans, and we hope they’ll soon find a place in the hearts of travelers too! These cups reduce waste because they’re designed to be reused instead of tossed aside – helping to eliminate single-use waste. After use, the cups are collected, cleaned and sanitized and made ready for their next journey.
We’re excited to team up with Alaska Airlines to take reuse to new heights on National Reuse Day. Together we’re showing that reuse is an easy way to eliminate single-use waste on flights. Alaska Airlines is leading efforts to bring sustainable innovations to their fleet and overall travel industry.”
Commitment to Care & Reducing Waste
We’re committed to caring for our employees and guests, the communities in which we live and work, and the planet we share. From immediate actions to long-term investments, we’re focused on cutting carbon emissions, reducing waste and protecting local ecosystems. Part of this process is trying new things, to understand what works and what doesn’t in the unique operating environment of aviation, with emphasis on safety, service, and care. Our recent feasibility study with r.World is one example. Learn more about our continued journey here.
This feasibility study will help us better understand additional ways we can cut onboard waste. While we are only running a limited test at this point, we hope to gain valuable lessons and learnings that we can bring forward.”
