Choose a sustainability-aligned way to skip those year-end mileage runs: Alaska Airlines once again enables guests to support Sustainable Aviation Fuel while earning Elite-Qualifying Miles

After a successful test year in 2023, Alaska Airlines has brought back the opportunity for loyal guests to earn their elite status by supporting sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). The program provides guests with the ability to take action on their travel-related carbon emissions by purchasing SAF credits while also earning Elite-Qualifying Miles (EQMs).

Software partner Chooose enables this online offering. Through December 31, 2024, Alaska Mileage Plan members will earn 500 EQMs per $100 of SAF credits purchased (with a 5,000 EQM limit) when purchasing SAF credits via a booking on alaskaair.com. Or by visiting alaskaair.chooose.today/eqm.