Alaska Air Group announces Investor Day in December

Following the acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, the combined organization will shed light on future plans

Alaska Air Group, Inc. will hold an Investor Day presentation in New York City on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the Alaska Airlines executive leadership team. The company looks forward to sharing more information about its business plan and shared future with Hawaiian Airlines—including higher estimated acquisition synergies.

The event will be broadcast live at news.alaskaair.com/investor-relations. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the event.