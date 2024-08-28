Official Sweepstakes Rules – Alaska Airlines x Fly Me To Disneyland Sweepstakes

SPONSOR

Sponsor is Alaska Airlines, Inc., P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168

AGREEMENT TO OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (“Rules”) and the Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) set forth below, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret and apply these Rules and Terms in its sole discretion, and to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY; A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

WHO MAY ENTER

The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the United States of America who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, Disney Destinations, LLC (“Prize Provider”), their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and their respective immediate family members (spouse, parent, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same households of such individuals, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win a prize. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

HOW TO ENTER

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes Period starts August 28, 2024 Pacific Time (PT) and ends September 8, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes will be announced by Alaska Airlines’ official social media accounts (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X) (@AlaskaAir). Sponsor will post an announcement (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of the Sweepstakes Period.

To Enter:

Eligible participants (each an “Entrant”) must follow the instructions on the Sweepstakes Post and use the hashtag #FlymetoDisneyland and follow @alaskaair during the Sweepstakes Period. Entrant’s social media profile must be public in order to enter. To be eligible, Entrant’s comment may not contain any inappropriate or offensive content; entries that do not comply will be disqualified and may be deleted by Sponsor.

If a prospective Entrant is not already a member Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or X, they may visit Facebook.com or Instagram.com or TikTik.com or X.com and follow the links and instructions to become a member of the platform. Once the eligible Entrant has become an active member, the Entrant may enter the Sweepstakes.

Limit one entry per person on Facebook or Instagram or TikTok or X, during the Sweepstakes Period. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “Automated Entries”). Automated Entries, or multiple entries by the same person on Facebook or Instagram or TikTok or X account, will be disqualified. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated Instagram or Facebook or TikTok or X. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/X. By entering you agree to these Official Rules.

Alternate form of entry: If you do not wish to become a member of Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/X to enter the Sweepstakes, send your name, address, day and evening phone numbers and email address to socialmedia@alaskaair.com with the subject line “Fly Me To Disneyland Sweepstakes”, which must be emailed prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

CONTEST PRIZE

Prize:

1 prize will be awarded.

Prize winner will receive one (1) vacation package (each a “Vacation Package”) to the Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, California (the “Resort”) as outlined below. Subject to Air Travel Restrictions as set forth in the Official Rules.

Round-trip air travel for Winner (“Winner”) and up to three (3) guests (each a “Guest”; collectively “Guests” and together with the winner, the “Group”) on Alaska Airlines from/to the closest major U.S. airport to Winner’s residence served by Alaska Airlines (“Departure Airport”) and a Southern California area airport (“Arrival Airport”) (subject to air travel restrictions set forth below) provided, however, if Winner resides within 250 miles of the Resort, air travel will not be provided; round-trip ground transportation for the Group between the Arrival Airport and the Resort (provided, however, if Winner resides within 250 miles of the Resort, ground transportation will not be provided); room accommodations consisting of one (1) standard room, with a maximum of four (4) persons, for two (2) consecutive nights at a hotel at the Resort selected by Prize Provider in its sole discretion (based on availability); and twelve (12) 1-Day Park Hopper Disneyland® Resort tickets for the Group good for admission to Disneyland® Park or Disney California Adventure® Park (subject to restrictions). Travel and lodging for the Vacation Package awarded by Sponsor must be booked by December 31, 2024. If Winner cannot travel prior to September 15, 2025 (“Expiration”), Winner must forfeit trip.

Group must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the same Departure Airport/Arrival Airport (both as defined above), as chosen by Sponsor. Vacation Package fulfillment and travel are subject to certain restrictions, air travel/flight availability, and certain hotel/room availability. Elements of the Vacation Package involving the Disneyland® Resort must be booked through a travel agent as designated by Prize Provider at least forty-five (45) days prior to arrival. Block-out dates apply. No extensions will be granted (unless stated otherwise). Certain travel and lodging restrictions apply including airline carrier’s regulations and conditions. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. Promoter and Prize Provider are not liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence of flight cancellation/delay. Theme park tickets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth herein and included on the theme park tickets. Both a theme park ticket and separate theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry for Winner and each Guest. Theme park reservations and tickets will be required for each day of the visit and must be obtained before visiting. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability. Park reservations do not guarantee park admission or access to any experience, attraction, or offering. Winner and Guests should visit Disneyland.com/updates for important details to know before traveling to the Disneyland® Resort. Winner must be at least the age of majority pursuant to his/her applicable state of residence to enter and win. A Guest under the age of majority must be accompanied by his/her parent/legal guardian who must be at least the age of majority and both will be deemed Guests of the winner (unless the winner is the Guest’s parent or legal guardian). Once selected by Winner, Guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Prize Provider, which may be withheld for any reason. Vacation Package and its components (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) may not be used in conjunction with any other promotion or offer, separated, sold, exchanged or redeemed for cash, traded, transferred, substituted, assigned, or rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, except in Prize Provider’s sole and absolute discretion. The Vacation Package will not include the following: transportation from/to Winner’s residence to/from Departure Airport, transportation to/from the Resort if Winner lives within two hundred fifty miles of the Resort, airport departure fees, baggage fees; insurance (health, travel, medical); parking fees (unless stated otherwise); room service, laundry service, spa treatments; food or beverages; merchandise, souvenirs; incidental expenses; local or long distance telephone calls; tips, gratuities, service charges; any taxes; or any other charges not explicitly included herein. All elements of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, the theme park tickets) must be used by the Group on the same dates during the redemption of the Vacation Package. Any portion of the Vacation Package not accepted or used by Winner will be forfeited. Certain theme parks, hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences, services and other offerings may be modified, limited in availability and capacity, or be closed. A winner may not charge any Guest for participating in the prize. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Promoter or Prize Provider. The winner and his/her Guests are responsible for having valid travel documents including government-issued identification and/or passports, as applicable. The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Vacation Package (including, without limitation, theme park tickets) that any participant(s) is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Vacation Package will be forfeited. If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of Guests, the Vacation Package will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute prize or compensation provided to the winner. The winner and his/her Guests will be required to execute a liability/publicity/COVID-19 release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. Failure to return the executed release form within the specified time period will result in forfeiture of the Vacation Package. Winner acknowledges that he/she is solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of the Group, related to any use or misuse of the prize or any prize-related activity or travel. Any damaged, lost or stolen theme park tickets, gift cards, or travel vouchers will not be replaced. Gift cards are not redeemable or exchangeable for cash (except as required by law) and are subject to all terms and conditions of use as established by issuer. There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Disneyland® Resort. There may be specific state or government health agency instructions, guidelines and requirements for all visitors to the Premises. The winner and their Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Premises leading up to the planned stay. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change. The winner and his/her Guests are solely responsible, at their own cost, for staying updated on and complying with any of the latest restrictions and requirements that may be in place for travel to and visiting the Disneyland® Resort leading up to the planned stay. Such restrictions and requirements are subject to change.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $ 4,127.00. The actual value of the Vacation Package may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of hotel rates and airfares. Any difference between the approximate retail value and the actual cost of the Vacation Package will not be awarded.

TRAVEL TIMES ARE AT THE DISCRETION OF THE SPONSOR. Any Winner unable to travel on the specific dates may be ruled ineligible to win. In such event, prize may be awarded to the next eligible Entrant.

Winner and their Guests bear sole responsibility for arriving 2-3 hours before scheduled flight times for their trips. Winner and Guests must possess all necessary documentation required for air travel (e.g. a valid, government–issued Driver’s License, US passport, etc.).

Restrictions: Mileage Plan™ Miles cannot be earned or credited. Standard baggage fees apply; see our checked baggage policy and flight schedules at www.alaskaair.com for more details. Individual travel taxes may apply. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary. Prizes are nonrefundable and nontransferable. Winner must be 18 years of age or older. Guests must be 18 years of age or older or winner must be the parent/legal guardian of a guest under 18 years of age. Sponsor is not required to (but may at its sole discretion) offer any substitutions, cash redemptions, or alternative to prizes awarded under this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value in the event a prize is unavailable. Recipients of prize must have a mailing address within the United States of America. All prizes awarded are subject to the restrictions and limitations noted in these Official Rules, on the prizes and/or included with the prizes.

Transportation between winner’s and guest’s home(s) and the airport, meals, gratuities, rental car, incidentals, optional entertainment, departure taxes, customs and agriculture fees, and all other expenses not specifically mentioned herein are the winners’ responsibility. No responsibility is assumed by Sponsor for canceled, delayed, suspended or rescheduled flights (including, but not limited to, flights affected by weather, nature, or acts of god) and no refund or compensation will be made in such instance. Travel restrictions, conditions and limitations may apply. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen airline vouchers/tickets. Sponsor reserves the right to select airports and flights/routes at its sole discretion. Airline tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable and are not valid for upgrades or frequent flyer mileage accrual.

ALL FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL TAXES AND FEES, INCLUDING INCOME TAX, SALES TAX, AND ANY OTHER EXPENSES ARISING OUT OF THE RECEIPT AND USE OF THE PRIZES, ARE SOLELY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER. SPONSOR WILL ISSUE ALL TAX FORMS INCLUDING A 1099 FORM TO THE WINNER. Any difference between the stated estimated value of a prize and its actual value will not be awarded. Winners agree to accept prize “as is.”

DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION

Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all Entries received during the sweepstakes period. The drawings will be held on or around 3:00PM (PT) on September 9, 2024, by the Sponsor or a party acting on its behalf, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The Winner will be notified by direct message and will be required to send an email to the email address provided in the direct message with their contact information within twenty-four (24) hours of such notification or the prize will be forfeited. No liability is assumed for any Winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential Winner for any reason.

Odds of winning the drawing will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received during the sweepstakes period.

No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability, in which case an Alaska Airlines gift certificate of equivalent value will be awarded.

In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between disclosures or other statements contained in any Sweepstakes promotional materials and the terms and conditions of the Official Rules, the Official Rules shall prevail and govern.

OTHER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Each Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Winner’s and guests’ names, voices, and likenesses, may be published by Sponsor and its designees, licensees or affiliates, which will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval from Winner or guest in connection with such use.

Certain restrictions may apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual deemed to be (a) tampering or attempting to Website; or (b) acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor, Prize Provider, their parents, related, affiliated and subsidiary entities and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, distributors, sales representatives, advertising and promotional agencies from any causes of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize and/or participation in any prize-related activity, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an Entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors, technical or otherwise, in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damages (including punitive, consequential, direct or indirect) to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.

Notification. Winners’ names will be available upon request. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Alaska Airlines, c/o Social Media Team – Alaska Airlines Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168.

Notice to individuals; removal from mailing list. Any individual (or other duly authorized person) may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Sponsor related to the Sweepstakes. To elect to omit all such lists, submit a removal request in writing to: Alaska Airlines P.O. Box 68900, Seattle, Washington 98168. This notification system may be used to prohibit mailing of all Sweepstakes by Sponsor to such individual.

Dispute Resolution. Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any airfare awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Washington without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington. All disputes arising out of or relating to any Prize provided by Prize Provider shall be resolved by applying the laws of California, without regard to conflict of law rules, and shall be solely and exclusively brought in state or federal courts within Orange County, California. Such claims shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and all such claims shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event to include attorneys’ fees.

SPONSOR: The Sponsor of this Sweepstakes is Alaska Airlines, 19300 International Boulevard, Seattle, WA 98188.

Sponsor trademarks, service marks and copyrights are proprietary to the Sponsors. All rights reserved.