A new way to book your next stay: Alaska Airlines partners with Expedia Group to launch Stays by Alaska Vacations
Alaska Airlines partners with Expedia Group to launch Stays by Alaska Vacations, offering exclusive deals on over 900,000 properties, with the ability to earn and redeem miles.
Alaska Mileage Plan members earn 1 mile per dollar on bookings, with Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders earning an extra 3 miles per dollar spent on eligible stays.
Enjoy preferred redemption rates, generous loyalty benefits, and seamless travel planning with access to flights, hotels, and vacation rentals through this partnership.
Alaska Airlines is teaming up with Expedia Group to introduce Stays by Alaska Vacations, a platform where guests can explore exclusive deals on more than 900,000 unique hotel and vacation rental properties, all while earning and redeeming miles through Alaska’s industry-leading loyalty program.
Starting today, our guests can begin to take advantage of top deals on accommodations around the world through Stays by Alaska Vacations. For our most loyal customers, we’re rewarding them for every dollar they spend: Alaska Mileage Plan members will earn one mile per dollar on all Stays by Alaska Vacations bookings. Plus, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders will earn an additional three miles per dollar spent on eligible pre-paid stays.
Guests can treat themselves to another dream vacation with the ability to conveniently redeem miles on their next hotel room or vacation home through Stays by Alaska Vacations. Our Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders enjoy preferred redemption rates when redeeming their miles for bookings, allowing them to maximize their rewards and save on travel costs!
Our Mileage Plan is the most generous in the industry with the fastest path to elite status, allowing our guests to experience an elevated premium travel experience when flying Alaska with the most legroom in First Class* and Premium Class, global connectivity to thousands of international destinations through our Global Partners, no change fees, high-quality West Coast-inspired food and a premium selection of beverages.
“Stays by Alaska Vacations combines convenience and affordability, by giving our guests access to Expedia Group’s vast inventory and unlocking special savings while earning status on an award-winning airline. Through this partnership with Expedia Group, we’re empowering our guests with choices for every part of their trip — from flights to where they’re staying. It’s a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the travel experience.”
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Alaska Airlines, underscoring our commitment to seamless, end-to-end traveler experiences backed by proven, reliable tech. Powered by our White Label Template solution, Stays by Alaska Vacations unlocks our robust lodging supply and offers incredible value for Alaska Mileage Plan members to earn and redeem miles across various trip elements,” said Stephen Cheng, vice president of strategic partnerships at Expedia Group.
We’re making it a breeze for our guests to plan their next trip through our partnership with Expedia Group. Earlier this year, we announced the launch of Packages by Alaska Vacations, where guests can take advantage of package-only discounts on airfare, hotel rates, car rentals and activities. The travel portal, which is powered by the travel tech leader, allows our guests to easily customize and bundle their vacation packages, all while saving money and earning miles every step of the way.
Become an Alaska Mileage Plan member of the most rewarding loyalty program in the industry and start earning miles now! There’s a reason our loyal flyers are MVPs:
Benefits start at just 20,000 miles and include complimentary upgrades upon availability, free checked bags, priority check-in and boarding.
You’ll earn one mile for each mile flown to any of 120+ destinations on Alaska flights. Excluding Saver fares booked in X class.
Earn miles as you travel with our oneworld® and global partners, connecting you to over 1,000+ destinations worldwide.
