A new way to book your next stay: Alaska Airlines partners with Expedia Group to launch Stays by Alaska Vacations

Alaska Airlines is teaming up with Expedia Group to introduce Stays by Alaska Vacations, a platform where guests can explore exclusive deals on more than 900,000 unique hotel and vacation rental properties, all while earning and redeeming miles through Alaska’s industry-leading loyalty program.

Starting today, our guests can begin to take advantage of top deals on accommodations around the world through Stays by Alaska Vacations. For our most loyal customers, we’re rewarding them for every dollar they spend: Alaska Mileage Plan members will earn one mile per dollar on all Stays by Alaska Vacations bookings. Plus, Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® cardholders will earn an additional three miles per dollar spent on eligible pre-paid stays.