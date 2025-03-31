Alaska Airlines welcomes Fiji Airways as the newest full member of the oneworld alliance
Summary
Alaska Airlines congratulates Fiji Airways, the flag carrier of Fiji and the South Pacific, on becoming the 14th full member airline of the oneworld alliance as of March 31, 2025. That’s a special date for us because it also marks when Alaska officially joined oneworld four years ago in 2021.
With its hub at Nadi International Airport, Fiji Airways serves 25 destinations in 14 countries and territories worldwide, including oneworld hubs in Sydney, Hong Kong, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Tokyo.
Being part of oneworld allows our guests to enjoy a seamless travel experience across over 900 destinations globally, with smooth transfers between carriers, top-notch support from all member airlines, access to nearly 700 airport lounges worldwide, and the ability to earn and redeem miles on all partners.
Beginning this spring, our partnership with Fiji Airways will offer even more redemption opportunities for Mileage Plan members that can be booked on alaskaair.com. Learn more about how to redeem miles.
If you’ve earned status with Alaska Airlines – and now Hawaiian Airlines – all that hard work goes even further with benefits in oneworld to make your journey even more enjoyable.
Alaska’s elite Mileage Plan members automatically receive matching oneworld tier status:
— MVP Gold 100K & MVP Gold 75K = oneworld Emerald
— MVP Gold = oneworld Sapphire
— MVP = oneworld Ruby
Elites receive a variety of privileges, including priority check-in, access to more than 600 international first and business class lounges (depending on their status tier), preferred boarding, fast track through security, baggage benefits and more.
We expect Hawaiian to join oneworld in 2026. In the meantime, HawaiianMiles members can enjoy elite benefits on oneworld member airlines by status matching to Alaska Mileage Plan and using their Mileage Plan number when traveling on oneworld member airlines such as American Airlines, Japan Airlines, Qantas, and now, Fiji Airways. HawaiianMiles and Mileage Plan accounts can be linked here.
There are currently 14 members of oneworld: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines. Oman Air will become the 15th member in 2025.
