Alaska Airlines welcomes Fiji Airways as the newest full member of the oneworld alliance

Alaska Airlines congratulates Fiji Airways, the flag carrier of Fiji and the South Pacific, on becoming the 14th full member airline of the oneworld alliance as of March 31, 2025. That’s a special date for us because it also marks when Alaska officially joined oneworld four years ago in 2021.

With its hub at Nadi International Airport, Fiji Airways serves 25 destinations in 14 countries and territories worldwide, including oneworld hubs in Sydney, Hong Kong, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Tokyo.

Being part of oneworld allows our guests to enjoy a seamless travel experience across over 900 destinations globally, with smooth transfers between carriers, top-notch support from all member airlines, access to nearly 700 airport lounges worldwide, and the ability to earn and redeem miles on all partners.

Beginning this spring, our partnership with Fiji Airways will offer even more redemption opportunities for Mileage Plan members that can be booked on alaskaair.com. Learn more about how to redeem miles.