Explore the World’s Natural Beauty with Alaska Airlines’ Global Getaways

With much of the Northern Hemisphere coming out of its winter hibernation, it’s time to celebrate “natural beauty” with our newest Global Getaways! From the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland, to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, and the Chimgan Mountains in Uzbekistan – Mileage Plan can get you there for a fraction of the usual cost, with one-way tickets starting as low as 12,500 miles.

Now through April 11, 2025, enjoy significant savings of up to 50% off on award redemption with us and our Global Partners to selected worldwide destinations. Mileage Plan members can redeem miles on alaskaair.com for travel between now through July 31, 2025, in economy and premium economy cabins.

International travel with Mileage Plan is just one of the many benefits of the industry’s most generous loyalty program. With Mileage Plan, you can earn miles faster when you fly with Alaska, Hawaiian, onewold ®Alliance members, or our Global Partners to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Additionally, during the past year, we have simplified the process of booking redemptions and purchasing tickets with our partners on alaskaair.com. Our program now offers greater simplicity, value, and access for members wishing to use their Mileage Plan miles for partner travel. The updated charts make it easier to see how many miles are required for flights to different regions, with partner award travel starting as low as 4,500 miles one-way for short trips, down from 7,500 miles.