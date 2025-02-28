Alaska Airlines flight attendants vote YES on new contract
Summary
Alaska Airlines’ flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), have ratified a new three-year contract that includes significant improvements such as increased pay, greater flexibility, and better benefits.
More than 90% of Alaska flight attendants voted, and the agreement passed by 95%, marking a major milestone for Alaska Airlines and reflecting the essential role of flight attendants in ensuring safety and operational excellence.
Alaska Airlines’ more than 6,900 flight attendants, who are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), have ratified a new three-year contract. The agreement includes significant improvements including increased pay (including boarding and a ratification payment), greater flexibility and scheduling enhancements, better benefits and more.
This is the eighth ratified labor contract between an Alaska Air Group company and one of our represented workgroups in the last three years aimed at improving wages, quality of life, and supporting our company’s long-term success. Alaska Air Group is on a journey to transform our business, and our flight attendants are one of many groups critical to our vision in creating a remarkable travel experience for our guests.
“One of the many reasons our guests choose to fly Alaska is our flight attendants and the warm welcome, fantastic service and commitment to safety they provide onboard. I’m glad to have them working under a new contract that values their contributions to Alaska, and I’m grateful to our colleagues at AFA who bargained with determination and fierce dedication for our flight attendants. We are focused on making Alaska Airlines a place for the best people in the business to grow their careers, and this new contract reflects that.”
“This agreement marks a major milestone for Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants. It reflects their essential role in ensuring both safety and operational excellence. Furthermore, it will immediately and significantly improve their lives while setting a strong foundation for upcoming Joint Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations as we move forward with the merger between Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines.”
Effective March 2, 2025, the new contract includes increased pay (including boarding pay, a newly implemented market rate adjustment and more), work rules that maintain a 10-hour and 30-minute hour duty day (the shortest in the industry, alongside Southwest) and improvements in many sections of the contract such as scheduling, caps on insurance premiums and more.
The previous contract became amendable in December 2022. Contracts in the airline industry do not expire. Once they become amendable, the current contract remains in effect until a new agreement is ratified.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the oneworld Alliance. With oneworld and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair.com across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about Alaska Airlines at news.alaskaair.com and Hawaiian Airlines at newsroom.hawaiianairlines.com/blog. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
