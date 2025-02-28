Alaska Airlines flight attendants vote YES on new contract

Alaska Airlines’ more than 6,900 flight attendants, who are represented by the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA), have ratified a new three-year contract. The agreement includes significant improvements including increased pay (including boarding and a ratification payment), greater flexibility and scheduling enhancements, better benefits and more.

This is the eighth ratified labor contract between an Alaska Air Group company and one of our represented workgroups in the last three years aimed at improving wages, quality of life, and supporting our company’s long-term success. Alaska Air Group is on a journey to transform our business, and our flight attendants are one of many groups critical to our vision in creating a remarkable travel experience for our guests.

More than 90% of Alaska flight attendants voted, and the agreement passed by 95%.