Alaska Mileage Plan members could score ultimate festival upgrade at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival
Share
Summary
We’re bringing an elevated, immersive experience to this year’s Coachella and Stagecoach musical festivals as the official airline partner, offering exclusive perks for Mileage Plan members
Mileage Plan members get access to daily giveaways, VIP upgrades and a one-of-a-kind cloudscape lounge designed to deliver First Class vibes on the ground
Alaska Airlines is turning up the volume this festival season as the official airline of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival – two of the year’s most anticipated music events. We’re bringing our signature care and adventure-loving spirit to the desert with a First Class festival experience designed especially for our most loyal guests.
Alaska Mileage Plan festivalgoers can step inside Alaska’s technicolor cloudscape and dive into a world that’s part cloud nine, part neon dream. Stroll through a mirrored tunnel glowing with LED lights, then chill in the clouds like you’re 35,000 feet up (minus the seatbelt sign) and snap the ultimate cloud-selfie. Every afternoon and into the evening, Mileage Plan members are invited to join us for Cloud Social — Alaska’s take on happy hour. Sip on an ice-cold Passion Orange Guava (POG) juice (the same one we serve onboard Hawaiian Airlines flights) or a bold cold brew. Need a snack? We’ve got pretzels and specialty cookies made in Hawai’i ready for takeoff.
“At Alaska, it’s not just about the destination – it’s about creating memorable and meaningful moments throughout the journey. As the official airline of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival, we’re excited to be a part of two of the most exciting music and art festivals of the year while rewarding our loyal Mileage Plan members with experiences that match the energy and excitement of these incredible events.”
Before heading back to the music, guests can stop by our prize-packed vending machine. Thousands of goodies are waiting – and rumor has it, a few lucky guests may be jetting off on their next big adventure. One lucky guest each day could unlock the ultimate festival upgrade, featuring VIP treatment and access to the most exclusive viewing area at the festival that’s normally reserved for the performing main stage artist and their friends. These special giveaways are exclusive to Alaska Mileage Plan members and credit card holders.
Not an Alaska Mileage Plan member yet? It’s free and easy to join at alaskaair.com or onsite at the Alaska cloudscape experience. From chart-toppers to sky-high surprises, Alaska is ready to make this festival season one to remember.
0 Comments