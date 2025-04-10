Alaska Mileage Plan members could score ultimate festival upgrade at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival 

Before heading back to the music, guests can stop by our prize-packed vending machine. Thousands of goodies are waiting – and rumor has it, a few lucky guests may be jetting off on their next big adventure. One lucky guest each day could unlock the ultimate festival upgrade, featuring VIP treatment and access to the most exclusive viewing area at the festival that’s normally reserved for the performing main stage artist and their friends. These special giveaways are exclusive to Alaska Mileage Plan members and credit card holders.