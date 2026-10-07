October’s Atmos™ Members Day flight deals unlock six charming winter destinations
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Summary
Today is Atmos™ Members Day, and members are invited to take advantage of exclusive flight deals for six extraordinary winter destinations that span the globe.
Through Oct. 10, Atmos Rewards members can save up to 50% on award travel to Helsinki, Munich, Paris, Sapporo, Seoul and Stavanger, where winter is a way of life.
Cooler temperatures and shorter days don’t have to mean hunkering down for winter. For a limited time, Atmos™ Rewards members can save up to 50% on award travel to six Global Getaways, where winter is a way of life. Whether taking in snow-capped mountain views, exploring historic landmarks with fewer crowds, indulging in regional specialties or experiencing rich culture and local traditions, these limited-time flight deals offer more ways to make lasting memories throughout the season.
Atmos Rewards members must book by Oct. 10 for travel between Jan. 15 and March 8, 2027.
October’s Global Getaways
Seoul, South Korea
One-way starting at 20,000 points
Winter reveals a different side of Seoul, where centuries-old palaces and traditional hanok (Korean houses) neighborhoods stand while the city’s modern energy buzzes around them. Wander the grounds of Gyeongbokgung Palace, sip tea in Bukchon Hanok Village and explore bustling shopping districts with street vendors serving hotteok (sweet, filled pancakes), fish cakes and steaming bowls of soup.
Helsinki, Finland
One-way starting at 25,000 points
In Helsinki, winter is a way of life. Snow-covered waterfronts, cozy restaurants, cafés and public saunas form the backdrop to everyday routines as locals head outdoors regardless of the temperature. Visitors can take in the crisp Baltic air while sipping hot coffee, exploring the city or trying a winter sport and experience firsthand how design, nature and community come together in Finland’s unique winter culture.
Paris, France
One-way starting at 25,000 points
Paris takes on a distinctive, unhurried charm during the colder months, when its grand thoroughfares, historic squares and famous architecture can be enjoyed at a slower pace. Visitors can cozy up in centuries-old eateries, take a peaceful stroll along the Seine and spend hours exploring the city’s globally renowned museums and galleries with fewer crowds.
Don’t miss
Alaska also recently announced nonstop, seasonal service from Seattle to Paris, beginning May 25, 2027. Read the press release.
Munich, Germany
One-way starting at 25,000 points
Rooted in centuries of Bavarian tradition, Munich fully embraces the spirit of winter. Historic squares and impressive architecture create a striking setting for exploring the city during the colder months. Beer halls serve hearty local specialties, and the nearby Alps provide the ultimate, picturesque winter backdrop.
Sapporo, Japan
One-way starting at 30,000 points
Located on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, Sapporo has built an identity around its winter. The city is best known for the annual Sapporo Snow Festival, hosted in February, where giant snow and ice sculptures transform the streets into an outdoor gallery, but the season extends far beyond a single event. Visitors can soak in nearby hot springs, savor bowls of miso ramen and experience the area’s legendary powder snow.
Stavanger, Norway
One-way starting at 30,000 points
Set between dramatic fjords and the North Sea, Stavanger showcases the quieter beauty of a Norwegian winter. Spend the day exploring colorful harbor-front streets, wandering among the white wooden homes of Gamle Stavanger (Old Stavanger) or taking in unparalleled coastal and fjord scenery. In the evening, visitors can settle into one of the city’s welcoming gathering places and experience Norway’s peaceful winter atmosphere.
How to book award travel with Atmos Rewards points
- Select “use points” when searching for a flight on alaskaair.com or hawaiianairlines.com.
- Discounted award fare will show up in the search results.
- Select an award flight of your choice and get ready to make some memories.
Choose how to earn Atmos Rewards points
Atmos Rewards members now have the option to choose how they will earn points and status points on flights departing on or after Jan. 1, 2027 – by distance traveled, price paid or segments flown.
Current members who do not select will continue earning based on distance traveled, while new members who join on or after Jan. 1, 2027, will default to earning based on price paid. All members can change their earning choice once per calendar year for future travel, giving them flexibility to adapt how they earn if their travel evolves.
Members can also continue to earn Atmos Rewards points by:
- Using any Atmos Rewards Visa® card to earn points for purchases.
- Simply flying with Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and its 30-plus oneworld and airline partners. When booking a partner flight directly on Alaska or Hawaiian, members earn 100% of the points for the miles they fly. Traveling in a Premium cabin? Members earn 250% of the distance flown on all Business Class fares, with all partners.
- Booking a rental car with Alaska Car Rentals or linking Lyft and Atmos Rewards accounts to earn with every rideshare.
- Planning a trip with Stays by Alaska Vacations or Alaska Hawaiian Cruises. Members earn one point for every dollar spent.
- Dining with Atmos Rewards Dining and earning up to five points per $1 spent on every bill, including food, drinks, taxes and tips.
- Earning points online and in person at 1,100-plus top retailers, including Nike, Apple, Sephora and lululemon through Atmos Rewards Shopping. Members can install the Atmos Rewards Shopping app on their desktop browser and get alerts for points-earning opportunities at their favorite stores.
- Shopping with everyday partners, from 1-800-Flowers.com to Carrs-Safeway. View a full list of partners.
Stay in the know about Atmos Members Day
Held on the first Wednesday of every month, Atmos Members Day delivers a curated mix of exclusive offers, program updates and unique opportunities directly to members through a dedicated email. Atmos Rewards members can follow along on the Atmos Rewards Instagram (@atmosrewards) and receive each edition of Members Day in their email by logging into their Atmos Rewards account and updating their communication preferences.