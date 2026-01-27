How Atmos™ Rewards took a mountaineer from Seattle to the Seven Summits of the world

Nate grew up like many Seattle residents: marveling at Mount Rainier on beautiful bluebird days and traveling on Alaska Airlines. “We flew Alaska Airlines everywhere; it’s the only airline I remember being on as a kid,” he said.

As he got older, he graduated to travel as a Mileage Plan (now Atmos Rewards) member and an Alaska Airlines credit cardholder, building his bank of rewards on family vacations, during business travel and through everyday purchases. And every time his flight took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, he’d stare out the window and track the aircraft’s altitude against Mount Rainier in the distance.

“Growing up, Rainier was a big part of my life. My childhood was filled with hiking and camping all over the Pacific Northwest – including Mount Rainier National Park. That peak was in the backdrop of my most cherished memories with my parents, while I was studying at the University of Washington, and it was even the name of our family dog.”