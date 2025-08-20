Alaska Airlines and Bank of America present a new premium credit card designed for global travelers, the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card

25,000-point Global Companion Award:

Earned after qualifying spend on a new account and annually after each card anniversary. Redeem it for up to 25,000 points off a companion award ticket.

100,000-point Global Companion Award:

Earned by spending $60,000 or more on purchases in a card anniversary year. Ideal for unlocking global redemptions, including premium cabin experiences.

Here’s an example of how the benefit could be used with the 100,000-point Global Companion Award:

A cardholder wants to redeem points for a pair of roundtrip tickets in Business Class between Seattle and Tokyo Narita. The award costs as little as 120,000 points per passenger. The primary traveler would redeem 120,000 points for their flight. By using their Global Companion Award, the companion ticket redemption would be covered for only 20,000 points. Applicable taxes and fees must be paid with the Summit card.