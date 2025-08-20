Alaska Airlines and Bank of America present a new premium credit card designed for global travelers, the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card
Share
Summary
Our most generous card ever is packed with top-tier rewards and an array of benefits, including a new Global Companion Award that’s redeemable in any class of service, plus access to Alaska Lounges
Earn status faster than ever: Every $2 spent on purchases earns 1 status point, plus receive 10,000 bonus status points annually – cardholders reach Atmos Silver with $20,000 of qualifying spend
Flexibility matters: Cardholders can transfer points to hotel partner loyalty programs or share points with other Atmos Rewards members
The Atmos Summit Visa Infinite® card redefines what a global travel card can be with an industry-first 3x points earning on all qualifying foreign spend
Alaska Airlines’ enhanced, combined loyalty program, Atmos™ Rewards, has arrived along with a new premium credit card that rewards loyalty even more. We’re introducing the Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card, co-branded with Bank of America – a card that offers value, flexibility and access to exclusive benefits for cardholders who are eager to Go Global, Travel Better and Experience More.
Our new Atmos Rewards Summit card is designed for global travelers and modern explorers, packed with benefits they value most.
It features a brand-new Global Companion Award benefit, passes to Alaska Lounges, a faster path to achieving status, 3x points on all eligible dining and foreign purchases, and much more.
The Atmos Rewards Summit card sets a new bar for what a premium travel card can be – globally connected, deeply rewarding and designed to elevate every step of the journey. We crafted this card from the ground up to offer unique, industry-leading benefits with outsized rewards and experiential enhancements unmatched by any other airline card.”
With our new Atmos Rewards loyalty program, miles are now ‘points,’ and elite-qualifying miles are referred to as ‘status points.’
Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card benefits
Go Global
Introducing the Global Companion Award
This new award unlocks extraordinary value when redeeming points for two. Available exclusively to Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® cardholders, the Global Companion Award covers a companion’s ticket when booking award travel for two people on the same itinerary, up to a set number of points. Cardholders can earn up to two Global Companion Awards per year for use across our full network – including Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, oneworld and our global partners – in any class of service, including Business Class and First Class.
-
-
25,000-point Global Companion Award:
Earned after qualifying spend on a new account and annually after each card anniversary. Redeem it for up to 25,000 points off a companion award ticket.
-
100,000-point Global Companion Award:
Earned by spending $60,000 or more on purchases in a card anniversary year. Ideal for unlocking global redemptions, including premium cabin experiences.
-
Here’s an example of how the benefit could be used with the 100,000-point Global Companion Award:
A cardholder wants to redeem points for a pair of roundtrip tickets in Business Class between Seattle and Tokyo Narita. The award costs as little as 120,000 points per passenger. The primary traveler would redeem 120,000 points for their flight. By using their Global Companion Award, the companion ticket redemption would be covered for only 20,000 points. Applicable taxes and fees must be paid with the Summit card.
-
3x points on eligible dining and foreign purchases
Earn three points for every dollar spent on the card on eligible dining purchases and eligible purchases when traveling around the globe. Also earn 3x points on eligible Alaska and Hawaiian purchases. Eligible Bank of America account holders earn a 10% rewards bonus on all card purchases, amplifying their rewards earning – that’s 3.3 points per dollar spent on purchases across these categories, more than any other airline card on the market.
Waived partner award booking fees
When using points to book with our partners, save up to $25 per person on every roundtrip flight. Partner-imposed surcharges and government taxes and fees apply.
Travel Better
Alaska Lounge passes
Enjoy a relaxing start to your trip with eight passes each year to any of the Alaska Lounges – a value of over $500. Each pass is valid for your entire travel day, so you can access multiple lounges along your journey and includes entry for up to two accompanying children. For existing Alaska Lounge members, these passes can be shared with family and friends. Plus, through 2026, cardholders visiting the Alaska Lounge receive access to an all-new premium bar experience when they show their Summit Card – including elevated wines, signature cocktails and exclusive curations, just for cardholders.
Every $2 spent on purchases = 1 status point and get 10,000 status points every year beginning on your first card anniversary
The more cardholders use their card, the more status points they earn – with no limit on status points earned with the Summit card. Additionally, cardholders receive 10,000 status points annually beginning with the first anniversary of becoming a cardholder. With the anniversary bonus, the Atmos Rewards Summit card offers the fastest path to status of any airline card, with 20,000 status points earning Atmos Silver (and oneworld Ruby) and 40,000 status points earning Atmos Gold (and oneworld Sapphire).
Instant travel delay credit
An industry first, if a cardholder experiences a same-day Alaska Airlines flight delay of more than two hours, for any reason, or a flight cancellation within 24 hours of scheduled departure, they will automatically receive an instant $50 voucher, valid for 48 hours, linked to their Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite card.
Free checked bag and preferred boarding
Cardholders and up to six additional guests on the same reservation can receive a free checked bag on Alaska and Hawaiian-operated flights, along with early group boarding on Alaska* when flights are purchased with the card. That’s up to $490 in waived baggage fees on a roundtrip itinerary.
Experience More
Waived same-day confirmed flight change fee
Giving cardholders the flexibility to change travel plans, saving up to $50 on each one-way flight.
Partner program points transfers
Cardholders receive exclusive access to transfer points to a robust slate of hotel partner programs, including many at a 1:1 exchange rate, unlocking even more redemption opportunities. With five hotel transfer partners at launch, covering over 25,000 hotels worldwide, the Summit card offers a unique lineup of redemption options in the air and on the ground.
Free points sharing
Cardholders can establish a sharing network with up to 10 other Atmos Rewards members — including friends, family, or other cardholders — to transfer redeemable points back and forth, with no transfer fees.
We’ve partnered with Alaska Airlines in launching the new Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite credit card at a time when consumers are increasingly prioritizing convenience, value and access to premium travel experiences. This co-branded card unlocks exclusive benefits and rewards for cardholders and allows travelers to earn more points while stretching their spending further.”
Learn more about everything the new card can do at AtmosRewards.com/SummitCard. The card has an annual fee of $395**.
For a limited time, new Atmos Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® cardholders receive 100,000 bonus points after spending $6,000 or more on purchases within the first 90 days of opening their account with this offer**. The bonus points alone could land you a business class ticket between Seattle and Tokyo, or up to three roundtrip flights between the West Coast and Hawai‘i in the main cabin.
Continued value with the Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® card
With Atmos Rewards, our popular, long-time credit card is also getting a rebrand. The Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® card transforms into the Atmos Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® card. For existing cardholders, there’s no action to take, and benefits – including our $99 Companion Fare benefit ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $23), now valid for all Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America – will continue without interruption. Newly branded Atmos Rewards Ascent cards will be provided to existing cardholders at card expiration and to new cardholders upon approval.
*Preferred boarding for Hawaiian flights will be available later in the fall
** We make credit card offers in many different ways. To ensure you get a specific promotion, you must respond to the marketing message you received. For information about rates, fees, other costs and benefits associated with the use of this credit card, please see the disclosures accompanying the credit card application**. Visa Signature and Visa Infinite are registered trademarks of Visa International Service Association and are used by the issuer pursuant to license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. This credit card program is issued and administered by Bank of America, N.A.
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, with McGee Air Services a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. We’ll serve new destinations in Europe beginning in spring 2026: Rome, London and Reykjavik, Iceland. Alaska is a member of the oneworld alliance with Hawaiian scheduled to join in 2026. With oneworld and our additional global partners, guests can earn and redeem points for travel to over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Learn more about what’s happening at Alaska and Hawaiian. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as “ALK.”
About Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 69 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,700 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BAC). For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.